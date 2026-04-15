Aviation emerging as a key investment theme despite recent disruptions

Aviation is emerging as a key investment theme as global trade patterns evolve, supply chains adjust and air logistics takes on renewed strategic importance, prompting asset managers to reassess exposure to aviation-related assets.

The Middle East’s aviation and cruise industries are entering a phase of global expansion, solidifying the region’s status as a major international travel hub.

The current situation has had minimal impact on the demand and it continues to move steadily, analysts say. Going forward, Middle East air demand forecast to rise 23% by 2030, while cruise passenger volumes globally are expected to exceed 42 million by 2028.

Dubai-based Celestia Capital is among firms positioning aviation as a central element within a broader, multi-sector investment approach. Operating in the UAE for more than a decade, the firm manages capital across aviation, real estate, commodities and consumer-driven businesses, with aviation gaining increased prominence amid changing global economic and geopolitical conditions.

Investors have renewed focus on aviation-linked assets as airlines adapt to fleet modernisation needs, cargo demand remains elevated and maintenance and leasing services grow in importance. Industry participants note that aircraft leasing, cargo infrastructure and aviation services are increasingly viewed as long-term investments rather than purely cyclical plays.

Celestia Capital has been allocating capital to aviation segments including leasing, cargo-related infrastructure and maintenance operations, reflecting sustained investor demand for exposure to global mobility and logistics. The Gulf’s geographic position, along with continued investment in airport and transport infrastructure, has reinforced the region’s role as a global aviation hub and underpinned the investment rationale for the sector.

Commodities form another core component of Celestia Capital’s portfolio, aligned with broader investor interest in energy and metals amid ongoing market volatility. Price fluctuations, supply disruptions and geopolitical developments continue to influence commodities markets, encouraging investment approaches focused on navigating cycles rather than short-term speculation.

Real estate remains a significant area of exposure, underpinned by Dubai’s standing as one of the world’s most active property markets. The firm participates in both residential and commercial investments, targeting income-generating assets alongside longer-term capital appreciation. Continued population growth, foreign investor inflows and the emirate’s role as a regional business centre continue to support property market activity.

In parallel, Celestia Capital maintains exposure to consumer-driven businesses, including premium confectionery operations within the UAE and Gulf region. The consumer segment is positioned as a diversification tool, offering relatively stable demand compared with more cyclical asset classes.

Celestia Capital reports serving a geographically diverse client base, including regional families, expatriate investors and international partners, supported by a multilingual team. The firm said its strategy prioritises long-term portfolio construction and diversification, with client relationships typically extending over several years.

As global markets continue to respond to economic uncertainty and geopolitical change, aviation is increasingly being positioned by investors as a strategic sector tied to trade, logistics and mobility. Asset managers operating from hubs such as Dubai are using aviation alongside real estate and commodities to structure diversified portfolios aligned with long-term global trends.