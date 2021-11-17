Aveva ready to shape sustainable industries of future

Aveva software today helps deliver savings of 15-30 per cent in energy costs and reduced CO2 emissions of 9-15 per cent.

Aveva stands ready to play its part in shaping the sustainable industries of the future as it already uses its sustainability handprint to enable partners across the UAE to take the lead on climate change, said Amit Kar, director, Global Pursuits, EMEA, Aveva.

The global player plans to embedd sustainability metrics and artificial intelligence models to determine where sustainability adjustments can have the greatest impact. Aveva software today helps deliver savings of 15-30 per cent in energy costs and reduced CO2 emissions of 9-15 per cent, cutting downtime by 25 per cent and savings of up to 15 per cent in total installed cost and up to 30 per cent in design costs with faster, smarter feedstock decisions for improved climate impact and less downtime.

“Aveva’s industry solutions span engineering and operations, and we are working with our customers to increase energy efficiency, minimise noxious emissions and optimise the effective use of valuable natural resources. Our software has been driving sustainable outcomes for customers for years, while helping boost circularity and maximise sustainable performance,” said Kar.

At Adipec, Aveva is showcasing its broad portfolio of market-leading solutions that enable oil and gas and energy companies to accelerate their digital transformation and sustainability journeys. Built on advanced technologies such as cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Digital Twin, Aveva’s digital innovations are supporting energy companies in improving performance while boosting value creation and business competitiveness as they decarbonise their operations.

In addition, Aveva CEO Peter Herweck will host an exclusive Adipec Leadership Roundtable for C-suite executives at the event, where delegates will discuss how digitalisation, innovation and cross-sector partnerships are fundamental in supporting organisations as they develop, invest and deploy technology to meet the world’s net-zero climate ambitions. Herweck will be joined by Amish Sabharwal, EVP Engineering Business, Aveva, BCG and Arthur Hanna, ADIPEC Strategy Advisor and World Energy Council Advisor. Sabharwal will also address the Adipec Offshore and Marine Conference, where he will discuss the role of technology and digitalisation in enabling growth in the offshore and marine industry.

Aveva enables 19 of the top 20 petroleum companies to leverage the benefits of digital transformation for sustainable and environmental benefits by accelerating capital project efficiency, driving operational excellence, and optimising plant capabilities.

COP28 to have significant impact on regional economy

As the first major global climate summit in the GCC, COP 28 will have a significant impact on the regional economy. Studies show that COP events can count on an economy boost around the $100-million mark, but in view of the UAE’s history of hosting exceptional and memorable events, the economic impact of COP28 will go far beyond similar events elsewhere. As one of the world’s most interconnected economies and a global business hub, the UAE leverages advanced technologies to enhance international trade and commerce through expanded networks and robust logistics systems. Consequently, COP28 will have an impact far beyond monetary terms by way of knowledge sharing, building bridges and strengthening global relationships.

The next few years will be pivotal in achieving our climate goals; by coming together at COP28, industries, government and the technology sector have a tremendous opportunity to pool innovation and resources to help realise a sustainable future. The region’s history of bringing people together will ensure that COP28 serves to build a new age of global cooperation.

“Tackling the climate crisis requires a multilayered strategy. On the one hand, we must deploy advanced technologies to optimise business processes and reduce energy use and emissions, while boosting investment in renewable energy production facilities that have been designed for a positive climate impact. Finally, companies must partner together on sustainability through co-innovation, complementary production across the value chain, and sharing best practices using the latest technologies,” said Kar.

Aveva proposes a systemic platform called the Connected Industrial Economy, a data-led network links enterprises along a digital data thread that can drive exponential, sustainable growth across the entire ecosystem.

“Technology and digitalisation now play a central role in delivering business success. Now more than ever, cutting-edge digital innovations are supporting energy companies in improving performance while boosting value creation and business competitiveness as they decarbonise their operations. Requirements to meet climate targets are compelling organisations to fast-track the onboarding of data- and automation-related tools for transformative impact amid an uncertain business landscape. An expansion of connected worker capabilities will likewise require embracing a new operational paradigm,” concluded Kar. — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com