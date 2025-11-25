Avanta expands in the UAE as demand for premium and clean beauty surges

Avanta, the UAE-based luxury cosmetics and fragrance distributor founded by Zhanneta Tkhakushinova, has announced its expansion across the Middle East as the region’s beauty sector enters a period of rapid growth. Driven by high disposable incomes, a strongly beauty-conscious population, and a rising demand for premium, results-led beauty experiences, the UAE has emerged as one of the world’s most influential beauty hubs.

With the MENA beauty market forecast to reach $60 billion by 2025, consumer behaviour is shifting decisively toward clean and sustainable beauty, with growing interest in ethically sourced botanicals, eco-conscious packaging, and transparent, science-backed formulations. This shift is accelerating demand for brands that merge high performance with responsible luxury – a focus Avanta has placed at the core of its expansion strategy.

Avanta’s 360-degree distribution model supports global brands across registration, logistics, training, retail development and market activation. “At Avanta, we ensure a seamless, high-quality partnership for both our suppliers and customers,” says Tkhakushinova. “Our ambition is to bring the world’s most innovative beauty brands to the Middle East with precision, integrity and a deep understanding of the regional consumer.”

Leading the company’s portfolio is the arrival of Kydra Le Salon, now available at Privé7 Dubai and Abu Dhabi and select premium salons across the UAE. Inspired by the botanical philosophy of French hair pioneer Patrick Alès and guided by celebrity experts Nicolas Jurnjack and Fabrice Parra, Kydra blends decades of plant-powered innovation with modern performance. Its gentle colour systems, natural-origin formulas and personalised hair rituals align strongly with the UAE’s fast-growing demand for clean, ingredient-led beauty.

Alongside Kydra, Avanta introduces a curated lineup of international luxury and professional brands, including Innovatis (Spain), Le Lumiss (Japan), Velvety Cosmetics (Korea), CELLBN (Korea), Rephase (San Marino), Londontown (USA), We Are Feel Good Inc. (Australia) and Gemology (France), amongst others. Each brand brings a distinct heritage – from advanced haircare and modern nail science to mineral-led skincare and sun protection – while reflecting Avanta’s core values of innovation, performance and clean formulation integrity.

With a growing presence across luxury salons, spas, department stores, grooming lounges, online platforms and select hospitality partners, Avanta is positioned to become a leading force in shaping the next generation of beauty distribution in the region. Its network across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar allows the company to offer global brands a meaningful and scalable entry into the Middle Eastern market.

“Our goal is not simply to introduce brands to the region,” Tkhakushinova adds. “It is to build a beauty ecosystem where innovation, quality and luxury can thrive, and where consumers experience the very best of global beauty, adapted thoughtfully for the Middle East.”