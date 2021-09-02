Automation, vertical farming key to resilient regional food supply chain
UAE’s industrial value chain is accelerating transition to an innovation- and knowledge-based economy.
A high-tech approach to agriculture that integrates automation and vertical farming will be the key to cultivating a resilient regional food supply chain.
That was the message today from Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, during a visit to Madar Farms, a UAE-based vertical farming company pioneering sustainable agriculture through advanced technology adoption.
During her tour of Madar Farm’s Abu Dhabi-based research and development centre, she was briefed by technical experts on how advanced technologies can respond rapidly and efficiently to the increasing demand for food in the region and beyond. She heard how techniques such as crop forecasting can help achieve more sustainable agriculture throughout the year.
She said, “With the global population projected to reach more than 9.7 billion by 2050, feeding the world sustainably will be one of our most critical challenges. In the UAE, we are taking an innovative approach to this challenge, with advanced technologies and Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions at the heart of our strategy.
“As outlined in Operation 300Bn, the UAE’s leadership and the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology have made it a national priority to foster an innovative industrial ecosystem, underpinned by advanced technologies, which is capable of enhancing and stimulating the growth of vital sectors like agriculture.”
She added, “The ministry is delighted to see modern agri-tech solutions being implemented by national companies such as Madar Farms, whose pursuit of sustainable solutions to major national and regional challenges is an example of the pioneering work underway across the Emirates.
“The increased adoption of advanced technology we are witnessing across the UAE’s industrial value chain is accelerating our transition to an innovation- and knowledge-based economy, which is offering an ever more attractive business environment for investors and innovators across the world.”
Al Amiri was accompanied by Omar Suwain Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of MoIAT, and Ali Al Hashimi, Director of the Department of Science and Technology Policies and Programmes at MoIAT.
Al Suwaidi said, “Agricultural production is one of the country’s priority sectors since it helps to create sustainable practices that utilise modern technology to transform challenges into opportunities. The ministry is also working on creating an attractive business environment for local and international investors.”
Abdulaziz Al Mulla, Co-Founder and CEO of Madar Farms, welcomed the delegation and thanked the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology for supporting quality investment projects in the country.
“Thanks to the support from our R&D centre, Madar Farms offers products and services by using innovative agri-tech. It also manages the Sustainable Future programme, which was designed to provide current and next generations with the awareness, knowledge and skills they need to build a sustainable future,” he said. — Wam
-
Business
Investcorp completes sale of PRO Unlimited
Investcorp originally acquired PRO Unlimited in October 2014 and... READ MORE
-
Business
KT series to capture success of startups
Mena venture investments in the first half of 2021 have already... READ MORE
-
Markets
Indian rupee gains further against UAE dirham
Rupee strengthens to 73.02 against the US dollar. READ MORE
-
KT Network
Ordinary people help better
When I started a company, I was required to complete some legal... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE to announce 50 new national projects in...
The Dubai Ruler and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince made the announcement... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi lifts quarantine rule for vaccinated...
Here is all you need to know about requirements for green list and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE records no deaths first time in...
The promising news comes as daily cases decline steadily as... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: Vaccinated tourists to verify...
Before boarding, tourists will need to present a negative PCR test... READ MORE
Bollywood
India: Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
2 September 2021
News
UAE: 50% discount on traffic fines announced in Umm Al Quwain
2 September 2021
News
Explained: What travellers to Dubai can and cannot carry
1 September 2021
International (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla