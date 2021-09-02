Automation, vertical farming key to resilient regional food supply chain

UAE’s industrial value chain is accelerating transition to an innovation- and knowledge-based economy.

A high-tech approach to agriculture that integrates automation and vertical farming will be the key to cultivating a resilient regional food supply chain.

That was the message today from Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, during a visit to Madar Farms, a UAE-based vertical farming company pioneering sustainable agriculture through advanced technology adoption.

During her tour of Madar Farm’s Abu Dhabi-based research and development centre, she was briefed by technical experts on how advanced technologies can respond rapidly and efficiently to the increasing demand for food in the region and beyond. She heard how techniques such as crop forecasting can help achieve more sustainable agriculture throughout the year.

She said, “With the global population projected to reach more than 9.7 billion by 2050, feeding the world sustainably will be one of our most critical challenges. In the UAE, we are taking an innovative approach to this challenge, with advanced technologies and Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions at the heart of our strategy.

“As outlined in Operation 300Bn, the UAE’s leadership and the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology have made it a national priority to foster an innovative industrial ecosystem, underpinned by advanced technologies, which is capable of enhancing and stimulating the growth of vital sectors like agriculture.”

She added, “The ministry is delighted to see modern agri-tech solutions being implemented by national companies such as Madar Farms, whose pursuit of sustainable solutions to major national and regional challenges is an example of the pioneering work underway across the Emirates.

“The increased adoption of advanced technology we are witnessing across the UAE’s industrial value chain is accelerating our transition to an innovation- and knowledge-based economy, which is offering an ever more attractive business environment for investors and innovators across the world.”

Al Amiri was accompanied by Omar Suwain Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of MoIAT, and Ali Al Hashimi, Director of the Department of Science and Technology Policies and Programmes at MoIAT.

Al Suwaidi said, “Agricultural production is one of the country’s priority sectors since it helps to create sustainable practices that utilise modern technology to transform challenges into opportunities. The ministry is also working on creating an attractive business environment for local and international investors.”

Abdulaziz Al Mulla, Co-Founder and CEO of Madar Farms, welcomed the delegation and thanked the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology for supporting quality investment projects in the country.

“Thanks to the support from our R&D centre, Madar Farms offers products and services by using innovative agri-tech. It also manages the Sustainable Future programme, which was designed to provide current and next generations with the awareness, knowledge and skills they need to build a sustainable future,” he said. — Wam