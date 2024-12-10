Zenvo Aurora and Genesis Magma Racing launch in Dubai: What's happening in the automotive world?

Zenvo Aurora Hypercar

Gorgeous new colours for a Danish supercar are revealed. A Korean automaker unveils its plans to go racing. And we put an all-electric pickup truck through various driving challenges at the Dubai Autodrome. These are the highlights of an action-packed month in the automotive space in the UAE.

Zenvo Aurora Hypercar in Stunning New Colours

Elite Group Holding, the exclusive partner of Danish brand Zenvo Automotive in Middle East and North Africa (Mena), has unveiled stunning new colourways of the Zenvo Aurora hypercar in a global debut held in the UAE. Drawing inspiration from the breathtaking natural phenomena called the Aurora Borealis, these paint schemes are meant to embody the bold essence of the hypercar and complete its rich palette. The reveal of these spectacular wheeled machines occurred on November 26 at The Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, under the golden rays of the evening sun, which further amplified the visuals.

Since its Mena launch in February, the Zenvo Aurora has piqued interest among automotive enthusiasts in the region with its two distinct derivatives, Agil and Tur, each limited to just 50 units. Nearly half of these exclusive models have already been spoken for ahead of production. Both derivatives are powered by an advanced 6.6-litre quad-turbo V12 engine combined with lightweight electric motors, delivering an extraordinary 1850 hp for the Tur and 1450 hp for the Agil. The Agil variant showcased at the event had a bright, ultra-light grey pearl finish with a subtle blue-green flake, emphasising its clean, uncluttered lines and reflecting the shifting hues of the Aurora Borealis, which inspired its name. Meanwhile, the Tur variant on display sported a brilliant, rainbow-like spectrum reminiscent of Arabian jewels.

The Zenvo Aurora will be hand-built at the Zenvo headquarters in Præstø, Denmark, and first deliveries are expected in 2026.

Genesis Magma Racing Makes Global Debut In Dubai

Genesis Magma Racing

Genesis Motor, the luxury arm of Hyundai Motor Company, unveiled its bold new motor racing aspirations with the debut of Genesis Magma Racing under the shadow of the Burj Khalifa at the Armani Hotel. Genesis plans to join the prestigious LMDh (Le Mans Daytona hybrid) class—a premier category that combines cutting-edge hybrid technology with standardised components to ensure cost control and competitive parity.

The centrepiece of the event was the superb Genesis GMR-001 Hypercar, developed at Genesis Design Europe under the guidance of Luc Donckerwolke, the once “World Car Person of the Year”, known for works such as the Lamborghini Murciélago. Also revealed was the Genesis Magma Racing logo, which draws direct inspiration from the Korean alphabet, Hangeul, spelling out “Magma”.

Hyundai Motorsport, having recently secured titles in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) and TCR World Tour, will play an integral role in advancing Genesis Magma Racing’s plans for endurance racing, with President Cyril Abiteboul serving as Team Principal for Genesis Magma Racing. Joining the team are talented drivers André Lotterer and Luis ‘Pipo’ Derani, who will lead technical development for the car and conduct simulator sessions to prepare for the debut LMDh season in 2026, where they will also serve as race drivers. Ahead of its WEC debut in 2026, the team will collaborate with IDEC Sport to field an LMP2 entry in the 2025 European Le Mans Series (ELMS).

Also on display at the event were the GV80 Coupe Concept, G80 EV Magma Concept, GV60 Magma Concept, X Gran Berlinetta Concept, and X Gran Racer VGT Concept.

First Drive: Riddara RD6 electric pickup truck