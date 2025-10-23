Where cars meet couture: Lynk & Co redefines showroom experience with debut in Sharjah

The UAE has seen countless car showrooms, but none quite like this. In collaboration with its trusted local partner, Galadari Brothers, Lynk & Co, the European-designed premium mobility brand that is reimagining what driving means, officially opened its first UAE showroom in Sharjah on October 12, 2025.

The event was more than a launch; it was a statement about the future of mobility, lifestyle, and community.

Welcome to different

Forget everything you know about traditional car dealerships. The Lynk & Co Sharjah showroom blends Scandinavian minimalism, urban culture, and advanced technology to create an atmosphere that feels more like a social club than a car retailer.

The opening evening began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Ibrahim Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari, Group Chief Investment Officer and Director at Galadari Brothers, joined by Lynk & Co leadership and senior executives from both companies. The celebration drew a vibrant mix of media, industry insiders, and guests, who mingled over live DJ beats while a professional mixologist crafted signature mocktails.

Visitors explored the immersive, design-forward showroom, featuring sleek interiors, digital and gaming zones, and curated lifestyle corners that blur the line between mobility and culture. The atmosphere felt less like a dealership and more like a boutique lounge, complete with curated lighting and showcases of Lynk & Co’s stunning models, including the flagship 09 SUV.

European engineering, global vision

Rooted in Scandinavian design, safety, and innovation, Lynk & Co represents a bold new direction in mobility. Each model combines Volvo-engineered powertrains, advanced driving technologies, and precision craftsmanship, setting a new benchmark for automobiles in the UAE.

Having already made its mark across Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Lynk & Co now brings its global vision and signature disruptive energy to the UAE.

Launched in 2016 under Geely Holding Group and jointly founded by Geely Auto and Volvo, Lynk & Co is built for a new generation of connected, urban drivers. Its vision, “Changing Mobility Forever,” emphasises open, connected mobility, linking people, cars, and the world through technology, design, and community.

All Lynk & Co models are designed and engineered in Sweden and born digital. Safety is central to every vehicle, with Volvo’s acclaimed Drive-E engines, recognised among the Wards 10 Best Engines, powering a diverse range of cars. With innovative design, advanced technology, and a commitment to connected mobility, Lynk & Co delivers a modern, aspirational driving experience for the UAE and beyond.

Disruptive by design

The Sharjah showroom embodies Lynk & Co’s approach to reimagining automotive retail. Every detail from co-working areas and social spaces to digital interactions and product displays encourages exploration and engagement over high-pressure sales.

Following Sharjah, Lynk & Co will expand with its flagship club showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, offering members a space to meet, work, and connect, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to open, connected communities.

Ibrahim Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari, Group Chief Investment Officer and Director at Galadari Brothers, said: “Lynk & Co is more than a car brand; it’s a lifestyle. The Sharjah opening represents the start of a cultural shift, where technology, design, and experience come together to define the future of mobility in the UAE.”

A collective movement

The launch marked more than Lynk & Co’s UAE debut — it introduced a global collective of drivers, dreamers, and disruptors who see mobility differently. Because the world doesn’t need just another car brand. It needs a new way to move.