What's new in the UAE motoring world?

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 11:22 AM Last updated: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 11:23 AM

Amid the flurry of activity in the automotive world, there’s something to thrill every type of car enthusiast and prospective buyer. In just the past few weeks, we’ve seen the debut of an electric super sedan, a stylish crossover, and an electric pickup truck. Let’s dive into what makes these vehicles stand out...

All-new Lotus Emeya Electric “Hyper-GT” unveiled

Adamas Motor Group, the official distributor of Lotus Cars in the UAE, has unveiled the 2025 Lotus Emeya at an exclusive event held at the Bulgari Yacht Club, Dubai. This new luxury grand tourer joins the Eletre SUV, furthering Lotus’ goal of becoming a leading all-electric global luxury brand.

The Emeya is offered in three trims—Emeya, Emeya S, and Emeya R — with prices starting at Dh439,000. First deliveries are expected by the end of the year. Blending the DNA of a sports car with the sophistication of a modern sedan, the Emeya boasts a sporty design featuring a sharp nose with sleek LED headlamps, and a fastback silhouette. It comes in six vibrant colours and features a luxurious interior crafted from sustainable materials with real metal accents. Other highlights include carbon-fibre seat backs, a massive 55-inch head-up display, KEF’s Uni-Q speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound, and a 15.1-inch HD OLED Lotus Hyper OS infotainment system powered by Unreal Engine. The all-electric Emeya is equipped with a dual-motor setup, delivering up to 905 horsepower and 985 Nm of torque. This enables it to sprint from 0-100 km/h in under 2.8 seconds, reach 200 km/h in another 6.2 seconds, and achieve a top speed of 256 km/h. Advanced active aerodynamics — such as a dynamic front grille, rear diffuser, and rear spoiler— help optimise performance by reducing drag and generating over 150kg of downforce.

Powered by a high-capacity twin-layer 102 kWh battery, the Emeya offers an impressive range of up to 610km. It also supports ultra-fast charging, going from 10 to 80 percent in just 14 minutes with a 400 kW DC fast charger.

All-new Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Goes On Sale

Volkswagen has unveiled the all-new third-generation Tiguan for the GCC markets, marking a significant update to one of its bestselling compact SUVs. Since its launch in 2007, the Tiguan has sold over 7.6 million units globally, and the latest model is expected to continue its success.

Built on the latest Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB evo) platform, the new Tiguan features a completely redesigned exterior with smoother body lines and cutting-edge IQ. LIGHT HD matrix headlights inspired by the Touareg SUV. These HD headlights, equipped with 38,400 multipixel LEDs, provide superior illumination for improved safety. The front also showcases an illuminated strip along with a new grille and bumper, while the rear sports a horizontal LED light bar. New wheel designs ranging from 17 to 19 inches complete the look. The Tiguan is available in three new colours — Cypress Green, Oyster Silver, and Persimmon Red — alongside five metallic paint options.

Inside, the cabin receives a contemporary overhaul, featuring a 10-inch Digital Cockpit and an optional infotainment screen up to 15 inches, with an upgraded menu structure and graphics. A new touch control dial with an integrated OLED display in the centre console manages the "atmosphere" settings, drive modes, and radio volume. And the pneumatic massage function for the front seats is a first for the Tiguan.

Under the hood, is a 1.4L TSI engine producing 150 hp and 250 Nm of torque, with a more powerful 2.0L TSI engine coming later this year. The optional adaptive chassis control Pro adjusts the electronic differential locks and lateral dynamics components for improved comfort and agility.

The all-new Tiguan comes in four variants—Life, Life Plus, Elegance, and R-Line—with prices ranging from Dh109,500 to Dh144,800.