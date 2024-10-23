What's happening in the automotive world?

Audi Q6 e-tron

It is the season to be busy, with every automaker launching, revealing, and making announcements about new vehicles, technologies, and initiatives. This week, quite incidentally, the spotlight is on the Volkswagen Auto Group, the parent company of Audi and Porsche. Here’s what’s been making waves in the region…

All-new Audi Q6 e-tron makes its Middle East debut

Earlier this month, the all-new Audi Q6 e-tron SUV made its regional debut at five iconic locations. The covers came off the all-new electric SUV with the stunning backdrop of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque; “7” by Richard Serra at the Museum of Islamic Art Park in Doha; Dubai’s Museum of the Future; the House of Wisdom in Sharjah; and the Al Mouj complex in Muscat. And just yesterday, we were among the lucky few who got a closer look at the electric SUV and the opportunity to drive it through the stunning landscapes of Khorfakkan.

At its core, the Q6 e-tron features Audi’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE) with a range of up to 625km (598 km for the SQ6 e-tron). Its 800-volt charging system allows fast DC charging, recharging 255 km in just 10 minutes and from 10 percent to 80 percent in 21 minutes. Powered by dual motors for all-wheel drive, the Q6 e-tron delivers 285 kW, allowing it to go from 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds, while the 360 kW SQ6 e-tron hits 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds (with the 20 kW Boost function). Both models feature adaptive air suspension for smooth handling.

The Q6 is the first to debut Audi’s new design language. The Q6 e-tron introduces active digital light signatures, second-gen OLED rear lights, and Advanced Digital Matrix LED headlights. Drivers can customise their vehicles with eight digital light signatures via the MMI system. Inside, the Q6 e-tron offers Audi’s most advanced and tastefully crafted cabin yet, with three screens: an 11.9-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, a 14.5-inch central MMI display, and a 10.9-inch MMI display for the passenger — all standard. The rear bench can be split-folded 40:20:40, and the luggage capacity can be increased from 526 to 1,529 litres with the seats fully folded down. There’s even a second luggage compartment with a capacity of 64 litres found under the bonnet.

The Q6 e-tron is now available for pre-order, with prices starting at Dh290,000 going up to Dh343,000 approximately for the SQ6 e-tron. It arrives in Middle Eastern showrooms in Q1 2025, with more variants such as the Sportback to follow.

All-new, all-electric Porsche Macan unveiled; Porsche Taycan gets a facelift

On October 10, Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, launched the all-electric Porsche Macan and facelifted Taycan models at ADNEC Marina Hall in Abu Dhabi.

The all-electric Macan sports chunkier bodywork, with a beautiful coupe-esque silhouette. In ‘Turbo’ trim, it delivers up to 639 PS (470 kW) of power, allowing it to go from 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, while offering up to 590 km of range. The 408 PS (300 kW) Macan 4 can achieve an even more impressive 612km range. Thanks to the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), the new Macan incorporates an 800-Volt architecture that allows for 270 kW fast-charging capabilities, enabling it to go from 10 percent to 80 percent charge in just 21 minutes. The sporty design and advanced interior, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), adaptive air suspension, and the option for Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) and rear-axle steering ensure that it still looks, feels and handles like a Porsche.

The revamped Taycan models, including the Taycan, Taycan 4S, and Taycan Turbo, sport revised front and rear ends that, together with the effects of the front wings and flatter headlights, emphasise a wider stance, while the iconic Porsche logo embedded in the rear light strip comes with an illuminated version for the first time. The Turbo S trim boasts up to 678 km of range, a massive 35 percent jump over its predecessor, allowing it to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in an incredible 2.4 seconds (with an additional 79 kW boost). While the base model can clock the same sprint in 4.8 seconds. With Porsche’s 800-Volt charging system, a 10 percent to 80 percent charge takes just 18 minutes using a 320 kW DC station. Now that’s truly, in a jiffy!