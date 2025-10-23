  • search in Khaleej Times
VW production continuing for now but chip uncertainty high, source says

Questions over production beyond next week, source says as VW, Mercedes seeking alternative suppliers

Published: Thu 23 Oct 2025, 5:42 PM

Diwali gold buying ends in losses: UAE shoppers lose thousands of dirhams as prices fall

New traffic law in Sharjah: Dedicated lanes for bikes, lorries, buses from November 1

Video: 12-year-old Tunisian twins win Arab Reading Challenge; honoured by Sheikh Mohammed

Production at Volkswagen's main plant will proceed as planned during its next work week, despite the risk of shortages from a stand-off between China and the Netherlands over chipmaker Nexperia, a person familiar with the matter said.

But beyond the next work week, which will be shortened anyway because of a German public holiday, there is some uncertainty, the source told Reuters on Thursday.

Although Volkswagen has no current plans to launch a state-backed reduced working hours scheme at its main Wolfsburg plant, the automaker is in precautionary talks with Germany's labour agency over using this option later, the source added.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

Europe's carmakers have sounded the alarm over possible stoppages if the dispute is not solved, with a Chinese ban on exports of Nexperia products hitting the supplier networks of companies like Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes.

Beijing announced the restrictions after the Dutch government seized control of the company over intellectual property concerns linked to its Chinese owner Wingtech , which was placed on a U.S. government list last year flagging it as a possible national security risk.

Nexperia makes chips that are not considered sophisticated, but are needed in high volumes and are widely used in the automotive and consumer electronics industries.

Most Nexperia chips are manufactured in Europe but packaged in China and it is not clear how long stockpiles would last.

Industry sources say switching suppliers is possible, with Infineon, NXP and Texas Instruments named as possible alternatives, but this costs time due to necessary approval processes.

Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz said on Thursday they were looking for alternative supplies to avoid a repeat of stoppages during the last semiconductor crisis in the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, Volkswagen said it had informed workers that it could no longer rule out production stoppages.

A spokesperson for Porsche said production at the Volkswagen luxury subsidiary continued as normal.