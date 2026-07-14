UAE’s appetite for SUVs and pickups shows no sign of slowing

For decades, motorists in the UAE and wider Gulf region have shown a strong preference for full-size SUVs and pickup trucks, making them among the most dominant vehicle segments on the road. New data from General Motors (GM) Middle East underscores the scale of that trend, revealing that full-size SUVs and pickups accounted for 44% of its regional sales between 2000 and 2025.

The figures highlight a long-standing consumer affinity for larger vehicles that offer space, capability and road presence — attributes that continue to resonate with families, business owners and off-road enthusiasts across the UAE. Over the past 25 years alone, GM said it sold around one million full-size SUVs and pickups in the Middle East, including models such as the Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban and Silverado, GMC Yukon and Sierra, and Cadillac Escalade.

While the popularity of large vehicles is often linked to lifestyle and practicality, safety is becoming an increasingly important factor for buyers. A 2024 YouGov survey commissioned by GM Africa & Middle East across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt found that 89% of respondents ranked safety features as the most important consideration when purchasing a vehicle, ahead of affordability and aesthetics.

Industry executives say the appeal of full-size SUVs has evolved alongside advances in vehicle engineering.

“Decades ago, just as today, drivers wanted vehicles that inspired confidence on every journey,” said Jorge Plata, President and Managing Director of GM Africa and Middle East. “What has changed is how we deliver that confidence. Today, strength isn’t just about heavy metal; it’s engineered through advanced safety systems, smarter structures, and technology that helps reduce the risk of crashes before they happen.”

The emphasis on safety comes as road traffic injuries remain a significant global challenge. Modern vehicle design increasingly focuses on preventing collisions, managing impact forces and protecting occupants through a combination of structural engineering, driver-assistance technologies and connected services.

According to GM, today’s SUVs and pickups are expected to balance capability with efficiency, connectivity and advanced safety features — a significant shift from previous generations of vehicles. Regional sales trends suggest that while customer demand for large vehicles remains robust, expectations around technology and safety have risen sharply.

“Modern vehicle design now prioritizes aerodynamics to improve stability and efficiency, lighter yet stronger materials to enhance responsiveness, and carefully engineered deformation zones that absorb crash forces before they reach occupants,” Plata said. “What may appear less rigid externally often reflects a far more complex and effective approach to safety.”

For UAE motorists, the enduring popularity of SUVs and pickups appears unlikely to wane. But as vehicle technology advances, buyers increasingly expect these larger vehicles to deliver not only size and capability, but also higher levels of efficiency, intelligence and protection.