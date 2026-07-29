Toyota to halt operations at 3 Japan plants until Friday after earthquake

'We will continue to prioritise safety above all else in our responses and decisions,' the automobile company said in a statement

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 29 Jul 2026, 9:25 AM
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Toyota will suspend operations at three plants in the southern region of Kyushu from the second production shift on Wednesday through Friday due to the impact of an earthquake in the area, the automaker said in a statement.

"The situation, including aftershocks and recovery efforts, is changing daily," Toyota said. "We will continue to prioritise safety above all else in our responses and decisions."

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