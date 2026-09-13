Tesla to unveil long-delayed Roadster on October 1, Musk says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday the electric-vehicle maker would unveil its long-delayed Roadster on October 1, nearly a decade after first revealing a next-generation version of its original sports car.

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Here are some of the details:

Tesla's account on social media platform X — also owned by Musk — posted "Go for launch" alongside a graphic displaying the date. Musk later replied to the post, saying, "New Tesla Roadster Unveil 10.01"

The Information reported in August that Tesla planned to unveil a redesigned Roadster as early as that month.

The unveiling event could include a demonstration of a limited-edition version equipped with cold-gas thrusters developed in collaboration with SpaceX, the report said.

The Information report added that the demonstration is expected to take place at SpaceX's test facility in McGregor, Texas.

Tesla first unveiled the next-generation Roadster in 2017 and said deliveries would begin in 2020, but the program has faced repeated delays.

This comes after Tesla last week began offering rides in its two-seater Cybercab, which has no steering wheel or pedals, in limited areas of Austin, Texas. Musk has described the vehicle as central to transforming Tesla into a dominant force in driverless vehicles.