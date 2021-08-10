The Elon Musk-run EV maker said that its customers helped accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy by avoiding five million metric tonnes of CO2e emissions last year.

Tesla aims to sell 20 million electric vehicles per year by 2030 -- from 0.5 million in 2020 -- and deploy 1,500 GWh of energy storage per year, compared to 3 GWh last year.

In its ‘2020 Impact Report’, the Elon Musk-run EV maker said that its customers helped accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy by avoiding five million metric tonnes of CO2e emissions last year.

“Our vehicles emit much less CO2 than ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles, considering both vehicle manufacturing & electricity emissions,” the company informed.

“Climate change is reaching alarming levels globally due in large part to emissions from burning fossil fuels for transportation and electricity generation. The world cannot reduce CO2 emissions without addressing both energy generation and consumption,” the report mentioned.

Tesla said that usually, vehicles in the US get scrapped after approximately 200k miles but Tesla batteries are designed to outlast the vehicle.

“In 2020, a Tesla with Autopilot engaged experienced 0.2 accidents per million miles driven, while the US average was 9x higher,” the company added.

The EV maker said that they are designing and manufacturing a complete energy and transportation ecosystem.

“We not only develop the technology behind this ecosystem, but we also focus heavily on the affordability of our products that comprise it. We seek to achieve this through our R&D and software development efforts as well as through our continuous drive to develop advanced manufacturing capabilities,” Tesla elaborated.

Tesla reported a record $1.14 billion in net income in the second quarter (Q2) 2021, stressing on its climate initiatives for a greener Earth.

“Tesla uses no Cobalt and almost none in the nickel-based chemistries. On a weighted average basis, we might use two per cent Cobalt compared to say Apple’s 100 per cent Cobalt,” Musk said during the earnings call.

Despite many challenges, Tesla produced and delivered over 200,000 vehicles in Q2. In the second quarter, the electric vehicle company produced 206,421 vehicles and delivered 201,250 vehicles. -- IANS