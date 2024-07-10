E-Paper

Stellantis to recall 332,000 US vehicles over faulty seat belt buckle sensors

Buckle sensors are used to detect if the seatbelt is properly engaged

By Reuters

The logo of Stellantis is seen on the company's building in Velizy-Villacoublay near Paris, France, on March 19, 2024. — Reuters File
Published: Wed 10 Jul 2024, 2:48 PM

Stellantis is recalling 332,000 Alfa Romeo, Jeep, and Fiat vehicles in the United States over a concern with faulty seat belt sensors, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

"A seat belt buckle switch sensor may be improperly connected, preventing the front seat air bag from deploying as intended," the US auto safety regulator said.


Buckle sensors are used to detect if the seatbelt is properly engaged.

Dealers will repair the connection for free, according to the NHTSA.


The recall includes certain 2017-2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia, and 2018-2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio, along with 2019-2023 Fiat 500X, Jeep Renegade, and 2024 Fiat 500E models.

Stellantis, formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group, is one of the world's largest automakers.



