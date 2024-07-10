Stellantis to recall 332,000 US vehicles over faulty seat belt buckle sensors

Those with revenue up to Dh3 million can benefit from corporate tax exemption for the tax years ending on or before December 31, 2026
Stellantis is recalling 332,000 Alfa Romeo, Jeep, and Fiat vehicles in the United States over a concern with faulty seat belt sensors, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.
"A seat belt buckle switch sensor may be improperly connected, preventing the front seat air bag from deploying as intended," the US auto safety regulator said.
Buckle sensors are used to detect if the seatbelt is properly engaged.
Dealers will repair the connection for free, according to the NHTSA.
The recall includes certain 2017-2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia, and 2018-2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio, along with 2019-2023 Fiat 500X, Jeep Renegade, and 2024 Fiat 500E models.
Stellantis, formed by the merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group, is one of the world's largest automakers.
He was among the first few businessmen in the UAE who were granted Golden Visa in 2019
Heatwave, floods trim output in key Assam state, planters say; output seen down 100 million kg in 2024 from year ago, planters say
Big firms' pay hikes spreading to smaller firms, says BOJ; upbeat view may heighten case for near-term rate hike
The KSE has in recent weeks risen to a historic high surpassing 80,000 points
The ports of Corpus Christi, Houston, Galveston, Freeport and Texas City closed on Sunday to prepare for Hurricane Beryl
A weaker yen tends to boost Japanese exporters' overseas earnings when repatriated
The partnership will see Aeon upgrade its live operations with the latest Ocado technologies including what it calls 'On-Grid Robotic Pick'