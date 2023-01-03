South Korea fines Tesla $2.2 million over false claims about range, charging speed of electric vehicles

This is the largest fine ever imposed on an individual by the DFSA; The DFSA’s actions relate to Mr Naqvi’s knowing involvement in Abraaj’s misconduct
South Korea's antitrust regulator said Tuesday it will fine Tesla 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) for neglecting to inform customers that the driving range of its electric vehicles could be halved in cold weather.
Online, the company had exaggerated and made false claims about the range and charging speed of its electric vehicles, the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said.
The American automaker also made deceptive claims about the cost-effectiveness of fuel savings compared to petrol vehicles, it added.
According to the KFTC, the driving range of Tesla's electric vehicles drops by up to 50.5 percent in cold weather compared to how they were advertised on the local, Korean-language website.
Tesla also failed to inform buyers that "charging performance varies greatly depending on the type of supercharger, external temperature and the state of charge of the battery," the regulator said in a statement.
The fueling saving estimates were also skewed by the failure to disclose how the charging cost of an electric vehicle is affected by various factors, such as charging speed and the government's policy on price discounts, it added.
The regulator imposed an additional 1 million won fine for failing to provide enough information on the cancelling policy, among other issues.
Tesla could not immediately be reached for comment.
On Monday, Tesla said it had delivered 1.31 million electric vehicles in 2022 -- a record for the Elon- Musk-led automaker and a 40 percent jump from a year before, but still short of its own and Wall Street's expectations.
After soaring on Wall Street in 2020 and 2021, the company's shares plummeted 65 percent in 2022.
Two hundred exhibitors have confirmed their participation representing elite local and international players in the metalworks industry
The central bank as expected lifted its key rate to a 14-year high of 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent
Analysts, developers and market specialists said the market for luxury homes in Dubai reigned the segment and is expected to continue to do so in 2023 as well
The Middle Eastern SWFs manage $4.8 trillion in financial capital and 12,000 employees, according to Global Sovereign Wealth Fund’s latest report
The partnership will allow customers to instantly open a National Bonds account or top up an existing account at any of the 90+ Lulu Exchange branches in the UAE