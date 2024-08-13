SelfDrive.ae launches back to school offer

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 10:18 PM

SelfDrive Mobility, the largest car rental & subscription mobility platform in the Middle East has announced Back to School promotion, designed to provide families, teachers & students with affordable, convenient, and stylish mobility options.

Back to School car subscription offers now start from just Dh899/- per month for a six-month rental duration with a nominal one-time downpayment fee. This offer also includes Insurance, Maintenance, Roadside Assistance, Replacement and a mileage of 3000kms per month with an option to return the car anytime without any termination charges or penalty.

Car Models and Rates:

•Mitsubishi Attrage: Dh899/- pm

•Nissan Sunny: Dh999/- pm

•Geely Emgrand: Dh999/- pm