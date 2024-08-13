SelfDrive.ae launches back to school offer

Oil prices eased after a 3% jump on Monday as investors kept a wary eye on the risk of a widening conflict in the Middle East
SelfDrive Mobility, the largest car rental & subscription mobility platform in the Middle East has announced Back to School promotion, designed to provide families, teachers & students with affordable, convenient, and stylish mobility options.
Back to School car subscription offers now start from just Dh899/- per month for a six-month rental duration with a nominal one-time downpayment fee. This offer also includes Insurance, Maintenance, Roadside Assistance, Replacement and a mileage of 3000kms per month with an option to return the car anytime without any termination charges or penalty.
Car Models and Rates:
•Mitsubishi Attrage: Dh899/- pm
•Nissan Sunny: Dh999/- pm
•Geely Emgrand: Dh999/- pm
•Toyota Yaris: Dh1099/- pm
•Jac S3: Dh1199/- pm
This offer is tailored for families, students, and professionals seeking a convenient and cost-effective way to commute during the school year. Whether you're a parent driving your kids to school, a teacher or a student looking for a reliable vehicle for daily commutes, SelfDrive.ae has got you covered.
Soham Shah, CEO of SelfDrive Mobility, "We are thrilled to launch our 'Back to School' promotion. At SelfDrive.ae, we understand the importance of reliable and affordable mobility solutions, especially as families prepare for the busy school year ahead. Our goal is to make car rentals more accessible, ensuring that everyone can benefit from our services that offer an extensive range of vehicles. We believe this offer will not only ease the financial burden but also provide a seamless mobility experience for our customers."
To make a reservation, customers can download the SelfDrive Mobility App from the Google Playstore and IOS Appstore or contact the Reservation desk +971 4 573 3500.
Oil prices eased after a 3% jump on Monday as investors kept a wary eye on the risk of a widening conflict in the Middle East
The airline achieves a turnover of Dh1.65 billion, marking a 19 per cent increase compared to the second quarter of last year
Dubai’s GDP exceeds Dh115 billion in the first quarter of 2024 with its economy growing at 3.2% compared to the same period in 2023
The total approved applications were 23,340, valued at Dh1.54 billion, by the end of the first half of 2023
China’s investments in the UAE grew 16% to $1.3 billion last year, accounting for 60% of the total value of China’s investments in Arab countries
Despite challenges, investors are striving to remain optimistic, buoyed by strong earnings and encouraging economic reports
New provision aims to streamline tax management for group companies, making compliance easier and increasing operational efficiency
Balachandran, executive chairman and CEO of Buimerc Corporation Ltd, now owns 7.685 million shares of NSEIL