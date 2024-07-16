Renting a car can offer 100% saving on maintenance costs

Soham Shah, CEO of Selfdrive.ae

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 2:50 PM

As summer temperatures continue to increase in the UAE, tyre bursts & engine over heating are few common causes of accidents during this period.

As such, vehicle maintenance is essential. Although, the rising costs of vehicle ownership, particularly maintenance & cost of parts, can surprise you with the cost. However, renting a car offers a practical and economical solution for many, potentially offering a 100% saving maintenance cost.

Car ownership comes with numerous hidden costs, with maintenance and repairs being a major component. Regular servicing, unexpected repairs, and the cost of replacement parts can add up quickly, often catching car owners by surprise. Renting a car eliminates these financial worries, as the responsibility of the maintenance falls on the rental company.