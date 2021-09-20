New Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport model unveiled in the UAE
Host of new technologies enhance both off-road handling and on-road comfort and stability.
The new Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport model has been unveiled in the UAE, Al-Futtaim Toyota said on Monday.
The car combines reliable all-terrain performance with a spacious, high-quality interior to bring drivers and passengers an elevated experience on every journey.
New features exclusive for the new GR Sport edition include the world's first Electronic-Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (E-KDSS) electronically controlled stabilisation adjustments. E-KDSS is a suspension control system that contributes to both increased driving stability in urban environments and superior off-road performance. It automatically and electronically controls each front and rear stabiliser independently, reacting to road conditions and the individual conditions of each of the four wheels to provide more precise stabilization adjustments.
In addition, the new 3D-Multi Terrain Monitor (3D-MTM) assists the driver in determining the road conditions around the vehicle, a first for Toyota that facilitates safer and more confident low-speed maneuvering. A new Auto mode enhances the capabilities of Multi-Terrain Select by adjusting according to road conditions such as sand, rock, dirt, and mud. The vehicle also features crawl control and turn assist functions.
The GR Sport is equipped with a Torque Sensing limited slip differential that is unique in the segment, contributing to improved performance in a variety of off-road environments as well as exterior features including special radiator grille, special front and rear bumper, exclusive wheel arch molding, special rear mudguards, special emblem on front, side and rear, special lower back door decals, special rocker moldings and special vehicle name emblem. Inside drivers will find special genuine leather-wrap steering wheel, special start-up screen, special front seats with GR emblem and interior decoration with machined carbon-weave panels.
