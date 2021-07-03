Musk confirms Cybertruck will have 4-wheel steering
Musk has been talking about Tesla unveiling an updated version of the Cybertruck ahead of the start of production, which is still officially planned for later this year
Elon Musk has confirmed that the Tesla Cybertruck will be equipped with a 4-wheel directional steering, resulting in a feature similar to the Hummer EV’s ‘Crab mode’.
Over the last year, Musk has been talking about Tesla unveiling an updated version of the Cybertruck ahead of the start of production, which is still officially planned for later this year.
Now, the CEO has confirmed that the Tesla Cybertruck is going to have 4-wheel steering, Electrek reported.
“We are adding rear-wheel steering, so it can do tight turns and maneuver with high agility,” Musk said.
The CEO has been talking about Tesla updating the Cybertruck’s adaptive air suspension. He had also talked about making the truck smaller. But Musk has scrapped that plan after a design review back in May 2020.
The company this week announced that it has produced and delivered over 200,000 vehicles in Q2 2021.
In the second quarter, the electric vehicle company produced 206,421 units and delivered 201,250 units.
Musk had written to his employees last week that Tesla is “executing well”, but they need to “go all out” at the end of the quarter. — IANS
-
Auto
Musk confirms Cybertruck will have 4-wheel...
Musk has been talking about Tesla unveiling an updated version of the ... READ MORE
-
Corporate
GFH closes second tech portfolio investment in...
Portfolio provides diversified exposure to tech verticals that are at ... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Dubai WGES supports UAE's effort to find...
Event strategic platform to support international collaboration in... READ MORE
-
Business
Amazon to grant new CEO Jassy over $200 million...
Amazon will record the grant of 61,000 shares on July 5, the filing... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Pakistani expat returns to Dubai via Egypt
He decided taking the long route back to the UAE was his best bet,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,632 Covid-19 cases, 1,561...
More than 58.3 million PCR tests have been carried out across the... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai expected to 'double efforts' ahead of Expo...
We have the means, knowledge and highly qualified crews necessary to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Covaxin 93.4% effective against severe...
The data also demonstrated 65.2 per cent protection against the Delta ... READ MORE
News
UAE: Another Indian expat joins Golden Visa club
2 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program