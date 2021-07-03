Auto
Logo
 
HOME > Business > Auto

Musk confirms Cybertruck will have 4-wheel steering

IANS/San Francisco
Filed on July 3, 2021
Tesla Motors Chief Executive Elon Musk has confirmed that the Tesla Cybertruck is going to have 4-wheel steering. — File photo

Musk has been talking about Tesla unveiling an updated version of the Cybertruck ahead of the start of production, which is still officially planned for later this year


Elon Musk has confirmed that the Tesla Cybertruck will be equipped with a 4-wheel directional steering, resulting in a feature similar to the Hummer EV’s ‘Crab mode’.

Over the last year, Musk has been talking about Tesla unveiling an updated version of the Cybertruck ahead of the start of production, which is still officially planned for later this year.

Now, the CEO has confirmed that the Tesla Cybertruck is going to have 4-wheel steering, Electrek reported.

“We are adding rear-wheel steering, so it can do tight turns and maneuver with high agility,” Musk said.

The CEO has been talking about Tesla updating the Cybertruck’s adaptive air suspension. He had also talked about making the truck smaller. But Musk has scrapped that plan after a design review back in May 2020.

The company this week announced that it has produced and delivered over 200,000 vehicles in Q2 2021.

In the second quarter, the electric vehicle company produced 206,421 units and delivered 201,250 units.

Musk had written to his employees last week that Tesla is “executing well”, but they need to “go all out” at the end of the quarter. — IANS




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /business/auto/expo-2020-dubai-to-drive-uae-auto-sector macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1040,1036 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 