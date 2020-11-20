Most dependable and fun to drive: Mazda No.1 in Consumer Reports survey
Despite being conservative with new tech, Japanese brand's cars, SUVs 'still fun to drive'
Japan's Mazda zoomed to the top of Consumer Reports' annual reliability survey, marking the first time the carmaker was crowned most dependable and beating out traditional winners in the process.
Despite being "a little bit conservative when it comes to new technology", the Fuchu, Hiroshima-headquartered brand's cars and SUVs are "still fun to drive", said Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing for the magazine and website.
“A lot of times new technology gives us trouble,” he added.
Some Mazdas don’t have touch screens, which often are a source of problems in the surveys, Fisher said. And the company still uses six-speed automatic transmissions while others have gone to more efficient but sometimes glitch-prone continuously variable or nine- and 10-speed transmissions, he said.
Mazda has also bucked industry trends as it doesn't rely on overly-fancy infotainment systems, with cockpits that discourage screen use during driving and encourage buttons and dials that can be handled without taking your eyes off the road.
The most reliable Mazda was the MX-5 with a score of 98 out of 100, followed by the CX-30, CX-3 and CX-5, all scoring 85 or better.
The company beat out traditional winners Lexus and Toyota to be the most dependable auto brand in the survey, which this year included Consumer Reports organisation members who own more than 300,000 vehicles from model years 2000 to 2020.
Ford and its Lincoln luxury brand fell in the survey with Lincoln finishing last among 26 brands after introducing new SUVs. Electric car maker Tesla was second from the bottom with reliability troubles on three of its four models.
After Mazda, Toyota, Lexus, Buick and Honda rounded out the top five brands. Following Lincoln and Tesla, Volkswagen, Mini and Ford were the five lowest-scoring brands.
Normally high-scoring Buick jumped two spots after cancelling two unreliable cars, the Regal and Regal TourX, Fisher said.
Consumer Reports said that the Ford Explorer SUV, redesigned for the 2020 model year, is among the lowest-scoring models of any manufacturer with transmission, electronic and engine issues. The redesigned Ford Escape also was subpar, the magazine said.
Ford’s Lincoln luxury brand shares underpinnings with the Fords, so it dropped to last place after discontinuing two reliable sedans, the Continental and MKZ, Consumer Reports said.
Closely-watched Tesla had problems with the newly introduced Model Y SUV, Fisher said, with many owners reporting issues with misaligned body panels and mismatched paint. One owner reported that hair was stuck in the paint, he said. Only the company’s Model 3 small car was rated as reliable and recommended by Consumer Reports. “It’s surprising with all the technology on Teslas, it’s somewhat the basic issues they seem to struggle with,” Fisher said.
Dozens of new models came out last year, and that caused a reshuffling of the brands. Nearly half of the new models have much worse than average reliability, Consumer Reports said.
Many buyers check the magazine and website’s rankings before making their purchases.
The 2020 rankings were released at an online meeting of the Automotive Press Association of Detroit.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Local Business
UAE, Israel startups ‘grind’ out...
First-of-its-kind joint event hosted by Dubai and Israel chapters of... READ MORE
-
Auto
Most dependable: Mazda No.1 in Consumer Reports...
Despite being conservative with new tech, Japanese brand's cars, SUVs ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia to review VAT increase...
Saudi Arabia tripled value-added tax to 15 per cent in July ... READ MORE
-
Business
Gold price to surge 22% in 2021 on inflation-...
The gold market’s rally in 2020 has benefited from the global... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews