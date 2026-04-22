Lynk & Co’s first GT concept car to debut at 2026 Beijing Auto Show

Lynk & Co announced that its first GT concept car will make its global debut at 2026 Beijing Auto Show. From the teaser image, the vehicle features a pure two-door GT sports car stance, with a wide-body muscular design and highly recognisable signature taillights that convey strong visual identity and aggressiveness.

As a pioneer and leading brand in China’s performance car segment, as well as a firm promoter of motorsports, Lynk & Co has secured nine championships over seven years in top-tier global touring car competitions. In 2020, Lynk & Co established the Lynk & Co Performance Car Club (LPCC), aiming to bring together core track enthusiasts and promote the popularisation and development of China’s motorsport culture. Last year, it also launched the 03+ TCR race car, China’s first production-based race car built for the global TCR series.

With authentic racing DNA, what surprises will this GT concept car from Lynk & Co bring? The answer will be revealed on April 24 at Booth A103, Hall A1, Capital International Exhibition & Convention Centre, Beijing China.

About Lynk & Co

Lynk & Co is a global automotive brand belonging to Geely Holding Group, jointly established by Geely Auto and Volvo. The brand dares to challenge the established automotive industry with offerings that meet the needs of a new generation of globally connected consumers.

Currently, as of November Lynk & Co has delivered over 1.65 million vehicles worldwide, underscoring its rapid growth and strong global presence.

Founded in 2016, Lynk & Co is positioned as a global new premium brand, with the brand vision of “Changing Mobility Forever.” Born global, open and connected, the brand aims to build an open platform connecting people, cars and the world. With its new design language named “The Next Day,” comprehensive product matrix and customer-centric service offering, the Lynk & Co ethos brings a new light to urban mobility solutions.

About Galadari Brothers

For more than 60 years, Galadari Brothers has pioneered growth. The group combines the ambition of a powerful partner with the inspired spirit of a family-owned business, with the company thriving across various sectors—from media to heavy equipment, food & beverage, motors, engineering, projects, facility management, sports, travel and hospitality, real estate, and other ventures. That’s why some of the world’s most admired brands, including Baskin Robbins, Komatsu, Mazda, Dunkin’, Kawasaki, Lynk & Co, Jimmy John’s, JCB, OMODA|JAECOO, Kyochon, Triumph, Sitrak, Moto Morini, and more, trust us with their growth.

The team of more than 6,500 pioneers operate across 10 countries to drive growth for licensed and owned brands, including Khaleej Times, Halla Shawarma, Shabestan and Galadari Energy Solutions. Together, we are creating a world of boundless innovation and creativity, to elevate the GCC and beyond.