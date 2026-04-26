Lynk & Co debuts “Time to Shine” GT concept at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show

At the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2026), one of the industry’s most influential global platforms, Lynk & Co on Sunday presented its first-ever GT concept car, Time to Shine. Conceived as a design manifesto and a tribute to the brand’s 10th anniversary, the concept expresses a future vision of performance shaped by emotion, confidence, and a strong point of view.

Stefan Rosén, Head of Lynk & Co Design, introduced the vehicle on stage: “Time to Shine represents a moment where everything comes together — ten years of design, ten years of ideas, ten years of building a brand with a clear voice. It is a synthesis of everything we know, and a clear signal of what comes next.”

A contemporary GT silhouette, sculpted by light

Measuring 4,780 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width, and 1,330 mm in height, with a 2,750 mm wheelbase, Time to Shine adopts classic wide-body supercar proportions: a long hood, a planted stance, and a 2+2 layout. While its architecture nods to the GT segment, the brand describes the car as something more — “a beautiful, vibrant, and welcoming car for daily life that becomes a true performance machine the moment you demand it.”

The exterior is characterised by sharp, crisp lines paired with bold, confident volumes. A halo-like reflection runs across the bodyside, inspired by light captured at its peak. As viewers move around the car, unexpected corners and daring transitions animate the surfaces. The concept is finished in Apex Blue, a liquid metal paint designed to enhance the depth and reflectivity of the sculptural bodywork.

At the front, the signature Lynk & Co tech-band merges with the brand’s vertical daytime running lights into a single, confident high-tech signature. A laser-etched “tech totem” along the flank integrates seamlessly into the surface, adding tactile precision and technical beauty. At the rear, aerodynamic efficiency takes precedence: a clearly defined edge and a dominant diffuser allow airflow to separate cleanly from the body.

Interior: Where warmth meets performance

“The interior is designed as two worlds colliding,” said Rosén. “A welcoming, open landscape combined with a technical, driver-focused core.” The result is a 2+2 space that is both generous and inviting, yet unmistakably a sports car cockpit. The cabin is crafted in white leather dubbed Digital Shimmer, creating a luxurious, light-filled environment.

A floating technical frame surrounds the driver, integrating a round steering wheel, a focused cluster, and bucket seats — all oriented toward the road. The details are rendered in an exclusively developed carbon fiber called TeXtreme 360, hand-inlaid to create a starlight shimmer that fuses technical precision with artisanal craftsmanship.

The “+” ritual: A physical transformation

Lynk & Co’s signature “+” performance symbol evolves into a tactile experience. A Spark Yellow “+” button sits prominently on the center console. When pressed, the car undergoes a full transformation.

Displays retract, unnecessary information disappears, and steering response tightens. The entire cabin sharpens, focusing the driver’s attention forward. Simultaneously, the exterior stance adjusts: the ride height drops 15 mm, a front splitter deploys, and the diffuser extends, lengthening the car by 100 mm. A rear wing deploys as part of an intelligent aerodynamic system that reduces turbulence and increases downforce for enhanced stability and control. All functional Plus elements are highlighted in contrasting Spark Yellow, signaling a clear shift from an everyday grand tourer to a track-focused machine.

“This is the Plus expression,” Rosén explained. “Not just a feature, but a philosophy. Performance is fully integrated into the design — not as an afterthought, but as a core part of its identity. Emotion through technology. Confidence through precision.”

A brand built on performance

Since its founding in 2016 with a mission “change mobility forever,” Lynk & Co has grown to serve over 1.76 million users globally. The Time to Shine concept represents both a decade of accumulated design and engineering expertise and an unambiguous signal of intent for the next chapter. As Rosén concluded, “This car does not just adapt to the road. It adapts to you.”