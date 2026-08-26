Residents of congested‭, ‬sprawling cities are spending more time in their vehicles‭. ‬There is even global research to support this‭ ‬theory‭ ‬—‭ ‬in 2025‭, ‬the car marketplace Autotrader surveyed car users from 17‭ ‬countries to find out the amount of time they spent in their‭ ‬vehicles‭. ‬According to its website‭, ‬South Africa topped the list‭, ‬with motorists spending‭ ‬‘10‭ ‬days‭, ‬4‭ ‬hours and 48‭ ‬minutes annually commuting to and from work’‭, ‬followed by India‭. ‬

While some hate long commutes‭, ‬others look at it as a chance to dive into work or just enjoy a few minutes of solitude before plunging into the day’s chaos‭. ‬And car owners‭, ‬especially younger buyers who actively seek out experiences that promote their well-being‭, ‬increase longevity and eliminate stress from their lives‭, ‬look for cars that feel like hi-tech‭, ‬personalised havens‭. ‬

Luxury car brands have taken note and transformed their cabins into mobile wellness pods as wealthy buyers increasingly want to‭ ‬spend their time commuting in the lap of luxury‭, ‬say experts‭. ‬Waleed Al Balushi‭, ‬general manager of luxury car dealership Oscar‭ ‬Luxury Auto LLC‭, ‬explains‭, ‬“Luxury brands have noticed this‭, ‬so they are placing greater emphasis on making the cabin quiet‭, ‬comfortable and stress-free‭.‬”‭ ‬And they do so by adding a range of features like massage seats‭, ‬heated and ventilated seats‭, ‬premium air filtration‭, ‬ambient lighting‭, ‬premium sound systems‭, ‬fragrance systems‭, ‬soft-close doors and very quiet cabins‭, ‬he says‭.‬

“Mercedes has the Energising Comfort programmes‭, ‬Range Rover has excellent air purification and massage seats‭, ‬Bentley has wellness seating‭, ‬and Rolls-Royce is all about creating a calm and peaceful cabin‭. ‬These features make a big difference‭, ‬especially for customers who drive a lot or have a chauffeur‭,‬”‭ ‬he adds‭.‬

Luxury meets wellness

Roberto Lopes Da Silva‭, ‬general manager‭, ‬NIO UAE‭, ‬explains that the trend is‭ ‬“part of a much broader shift in how people define luxury”‭. ‬“Traditionally‭, ‬luxury was associated with craftsmanship‭, ‬performance and exclusivity‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬“Those qualities remain important‭, ‬but today’s users are also asking a different question‭: ‬how does this product make me feel‭? ‬Naturally‭, ‬that expectation has extended to the automotive industry‭.‬”

Ricky Mullins‭, ‬executive vice president‭, ‬Exeed‭, ‬too‭, ‬points out that people want the time spent inside their cars to be comfortable and enjoyable‭. ‬“This is especially true in the UAE‭,‬”‭ ‬he observes‭. ‬“A typical day might involve the school run‭, ‬commuting to the office‭, ‬sitting in traffic‭, ‬driving between Dubai and Abu Dhabi‭, ‬heading to a workout class or going away for the weekend‭.‬”‭ ‬For many people‭, ‬he points out‭, ‬their cars are one of the few private spaces they have while navigating a busy day‭.‬

Also‭, ‬wellness is no longer a part-time passion that people pursue sporadically at a spa‭, ‬he continues‭, ‬pointing out that especially for younger customers‭, ‬it has become an integral part of their lives‭. ‬“For them‭, ‬wellness is about how well they slept‭, ‬how much they moved that day‭, ‬their stress levels‭, ‬recovery‭, ‬mindfulness‭, ‬air quality or even the atmosphere of the space they are in‭. ‬So‭, ‬it makes complete sense that the car is becoming part of that conversation too‭,‬”‭ ‬he explains‭.‬

Spa on wheels

NIO’s vision‭, ‬explains Da Silva‭, ‬was to design spaces that resembled a contemporary living space‭ ‬“rather than traditional automotive design”‭. ‬So certain models have features like‭ ‬‘Hot Stone Massage’‭ ‬and‭ ‬‘Zero Gravity Reclining’‭. ‬The former‭, ‬as the name suggests‭, ‬helps relax the body‭. ‬The latter reclines the seat to an angle of up to 120‭ ‬degrees which‭, ‬according to descriptions of such seats online‭, ‬eases pressure on the spine and joints‭. ‬There is also customisable ambient lighting‭, ‬an AI-powered companion called NOMI to help set the‭ ‬“climate‭, ‬lighting‭, ‬seating and entertainment through natural voice interaction”‭, ‬an in-built Tide app that offers‭ ‬“guided breathing exercises‭, ‬meditation sessions”‭, ‬and‭ ‬‘Lounge Mode’‭ ‬for a more tranquil setting with soothing sounds and adjusted lights and seats‭.‬

“What’s interesting is that these features are often used during the quieter moments that exist between destinations‭,‬”‭ ‬continues Da Silva‭. ‬“Whether someone is waiting to collect their children‭, ‬taking a break between meetings‭, ‬charging the vehicle or simply arriving home a little early before going inside‭, ‬those few minutes become an opportunity to reset rather than simply wait‭.‬”

There are other examples too‭. ‬Lincoln Navigator and Lincoln Nautilus models that come with the‭ ‬‘Lincoln Rejuvenate’‭ ‬feature offer a‭ ‬‘multi-sensory digital spa-like experience’‭ ‬to its occupants‭. ‬Its newest theme‭, ‬‘Forest Meditation’‭, ‬which was designed along with mental health and wellness company Calm‭, ‬has calming forest visuals‭, ‬“immersive audio and guided meditation sessions lasting five or 10‭ ‬minutes”‭. ‬And elevating the experience further are the brand’s digital scents‭, ‬with whimsical names like Mystic Forest and Ozonic Azure‭, ‬which are diffused through the centre armrest‭.‬

Depending on the Exeed model‭, ‬says Mullins‭, ‬there are features like‭ ‬“zero-pressure and spa-grade massage seats‭, ‬seat heating and ventilation‭, ‬air purification‭, ‬fragrance systems‭, ‬ambient lighting and quieter cabin environments”‭. ‬“The ET REEV‭, ‬for example‭, ‬has a zero-pressure passenger seat with massage‭, ‬heating and ventilation‭, ‬while the ES offers spa-grade massage seating‭,‬”‭ ‬he elaborates‭. ‬“The MX also features negative-ion air purification‭, ‬PM0.3‭ ‬filtration‭, ‬one-touch odour removal and three fragrance modes‭.‬”

Predicting the future

Experts believe that these features will not stay limited to the luxury car segment and that they will become more technologically advanced in the coming years‭, ‬as the trend is predominantly fuelled by younger customers who are accustomed to feeding their‭ ‬devices with data and expect tailor-made experiences in return‭. ‬

Waleed Al Balushi points out that features like heated seats and adaptive cruise control first debuted in luxury cars and are now widely available in affordable cars‭. ‬And Mullins predicts that cars will get smarter at gauging and catering to the needs of its occupants‭. ‬He explains that cars will be able to adapt more seamlessly to‭ ‬“how tired you are‭, ‬the temperature outside‭, ‬the quality of the air‭, ‬your preferred seating position or even information from your wearable devices”‭ ‬and tweak various settings like lighting‭, ‬temperature‭, ‬sound and seat settings accordingly‭. ‬“For me‭, ‬the most exciting direction is when technology becomes almost invisible‭,‬”‭ ‬he explains‭. ‬“You should not have to go through ten menus and press several buttons to create the right environment‭.‬”‭ ‬And Da Silva adds that the GCC region is particularly well-placed to embrace this shift‭. ‬“People spend a significant amount of time in their vehicles‭, ‬often in challenging climates‭, ‬so comfort and well-being have a real impact on the overall ownership experience‭,‬”‭ ‬he points out‭.‬

While it’s still early days‭, ‬one thing is certain‭: ‬if these features become available across more cars‭, ‬your next spa-like experience may‭ ‬be just a car door away‭.‬