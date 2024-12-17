Lamborghini delays launching first EVs to 2029, says will always make cars in Italy

Photo: AFP

Lamborghini plans to launch its first electric model only in 2029, amid a market for luxury sports cars which is not ripe for full electrification, CEO Stephan Winkelmann said.

Lamborghini, a unit of Volkswagen, had previously said its first EV was due in 2028. Italian rival Ferrari will launch its first EV model in the final quarter of next year.

"We do not think 2029 is late to have an electric car. We do not think that, in our segment, the market will be ready in 2025 or 2026," Winkelmann told reporters at Lamborghini's headquarters in Sant'Agata Bolognese, near the northern Italian city of Bologna.

Lamborghini from this year has an entire hybrid three-model line-up, with the new version of Urus SE SUV, the Revuelto sports car and the new Temerario sports car, presented during the summer and which has a price of over $315,000, excluding value-added tax.

Winkelmann said Lamborghini was not in a hurry to push for electrification. The company also is waiting for a clearer regulatory outlook in the European Union, as a review of the bloc's ban on the sale of new internal combustion engine cars from 2035 is currently scheduled in 2026.

"We think this is the right way to face the future," he said. "There are discussions around synthetic fuels and this is an opportunity for our kind of cars".