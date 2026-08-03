Kuwait recalls Range Rover, Defender, Discovery SUV models over airbag issue

Kuwait has recalled three Land Rover car models due to safety concerns, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced on Monday, August 3.

The recalled models are the 2022-2027 Range Rover, 2020-2027 Defender and the 2021-2027 Discovery.

The vehicles were found to have issues in the airbag system with the ministry revealing the connector may be subject to corrosion over time.

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The authority urged drivers to show their cars for inspection, where corrective action will be taken in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions, free of cost.

Car owners have been urged to contact Ali Mohammad Thunayan Alghanim & Sons Automotive Co. on the hotline number 1846464 and to book in advance.

The Land Rover models are manufactured by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), a British car maker, which is owned by India's Tata Motors.

Earlier today, Saudi Arabia recalled 96 vehicles of the 2025 Audi Q5 after a safety issue was identified in the vehicle's front seatbelt pretensioner.

The defect could cause the pretensioner to loosen after it has been activated, potentially reducing the effectiveness of the seatbelt system and increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, UAE residents were affected by German automotive giant BMW’s global recall over a potential fire risk linked to the engine starter.