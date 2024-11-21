Jaguar changed its logo and the Internet can't handle it: 'Are you still making cars?'

Whether you're into cars or not, you'll most likely be able to identify a Jaguar: Just spot that emblem of a leaping wild cat. But the brand changed its logo — and the new one no longer has this iconic symbol.

The luxury car brand — which is owned by India's Tata Motors — is in the middle of a transformation as it vowed to deliver its first electric vehicle by 2025. And in a first salvo, it recently gave the public a glimpse of its branding overhaul.

"Copy nothing" is Jaguar's new battlecry. On Tuesday, the brand rolled out its new branding, unveiling the new logo.

The Jaguar logo has undergone several iterations since the storied British car brand set up shop in 1922. It was in 1982 when it introduced the emblem it called 'Leaper', the pouncing jaguar that appears to be catching a prey mid-air.

And since then, it has been a standout hood ornament that makes a car a Jaguar. It has undergone multiple iterations from 1982 until 2021, but all subsequent logos retained the emblem.

As it marks its foray into the EV era, the brand decides to let go of Leaper — and the Internet can't keep calm.

In the sneak peek shared on its social media platforms, Jaguar unveiled not only the new logo but an entirely different concept.

The 'Copy Nothing' video ad featured a group of models wearing brightly coloured avante-garde outfits, stepping out into a pink-soiled world.

It flashed the text: "Create exuberant. Live vivid. Delete ordinary. Break moulds. Copy Nothing." There was not a single car shown in the clip.

To Jaguar's followers and spectators, it was confusing. Trolls and bashers were ruthless in the comments section:

"Congratulations. You’ve killed a British icon," said one Instagram user.

"Is this a skincare company now?" wrote another.

"Never seen a company turn its back on their heritage and history as much as this and just delete the work done by thousands of people that built it since 1922…" another Instagrammer said.

Facebook user Ronald Barr threw a question: "Are you guys still making cars?"

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was also a hater. He was one of the first who trolled his EV competitor Jaguar with a reply on the brand's X post: "Do you sell cars?"