Geely at Beijing Auto Show 2026: Robotaxis, AI hybrids, and a brand that means business in Mideast

When Geely pulled back the curtain at Auto China 2026, it is not simply launching cars. It is making an argument, that the future of intelligent, efficient, and accessible mobility already exists, and that it comes from China. From a purpose-built Robotaxi prototype that marks a genuine industry first to an AI-powered hybrid system that is rewriting the rules on fuel efficiency, Geely’s Beijing showing is one of the most technically ambitious of any brand at the show. And for GCC audiences, it carries an added layer of relevance: the same brand pushing boundaries in Beijing is simultaneously rolling out six new-energy vehicles across the UAE and Gulf markets by the end of 2026.

Geely at Beijing Auto Show 2026

Geely is one of the headline stories at Auto China 2026, and not only because of the vehicles it is displaying. The brand is staging a semi-dedicated pavilion that brings together Geely Auto alongside sister brands Zeekr, Lynk & Co, and Geely Galaxy under one roof; a deliberate signal of the group’s collective strength at one of the world’s most competitive automotive exhibitions.

The overarching theme for Geely at Beijing 2026 is intelligent mobility. The brand is using the show to present not just new products, but an entire technology ecosystem (from AI-driven autonomous systems to next-generation hybrid powertrains) that positions it as a company operating well ahead of conventional automotive thinking.

The headline: China’s first native robotaxi prototype

No moment at Geely’s Beijing stand attracted more attention than the unveiling of what the brand describes as China’s first natively developed Robotaxi prototype. Built on Geely’s L4 AI digital architecture, the Robotaxi is not a concept created for a trade show, it is the real-world application of the same G-ASD intelligent driving platform that already powers Geely’s production vehicles.

The significance is hard to overstate. While several global manufacturers have announced autonomous ambitions, Geely is presenting a working prototype built on proprietary technology, trained on a dataset spanning more than 10 billion kilometres of real-world driving and over one million accident scenarios. That is not a simulation, it is the kind of data depth that separates theoretical autonomous driving from systems that can handle the unpredictability of real roads.

The Robotaxi runs on dual NVIDIA DRIVE Thor-U chips delivering up to 1,400 TOPS of computing power, supported by a full 360° perception system combining a 43-sensor suite including LiDAR for reliable performance across complex and low-visibility environments. For Geely, Beijing 2026 is the moment the Robotaxi stops being a roadmap item and becomes a physical statement of intent.

The technology behind it: G-ASD

Understanding Geely’s Robotaxi means understanding G-ASD, the brand’s next-generation intelligent driving system and one of the five key media focus areas identified for this year’s Beijing show.

G-ASD moves beyond the rule-based ADAS systems found in most production vehicles today. Instead, it operates as a Smart AI Agent, powered by a Vision–Language–Action (VLA) large model that integrates perception, decision-making, and execution into a single unified system. It learns continuously from real-world data, meaning that with every kilometre driven across the Geely fleet, G-ASD becomes more accurate, more predictive, and more capable.

Its capabilities include Parking-to-Parking Navigation, Map-Free Driving, Infrared AEB for low-light and fog conditions, and seamless autonomous control across an entire journey, not just on highways. The connection to the Robotaxi is direct: G-ASD is the technology foundation; the Robotaxi is its most visible real-world application.

The powertrain story: Geely i-HEV

If G-ASD defines where Geely is going on intelligence, the i-HEV system defines where it is going on efficiency, and the numbers it is posting are genuinely remarkable.

Geely’s i-HEV is an AI-powered hybrid powertrain that achieves 48.42% engine thermal efficiency, a figure certified by CATARC and one of the highest of any production hybrid system in the world. Its 230 kW primary electric drive motor enables electric driving in up to 80% of real-world usage scenarios, delivering an EV-like experience without the dependency on charging infrastructure. In battery-depleted mode, fuel consumption drops as low as 2.22 L/100 km, a figure that brings conventional hybrid vehicles firmly into what Geely calls the “3L fuel consumption era.”

The system is built on the CMA platform, co-developed with Volvo Cars, and includes five independent isolation channels for fuel and electrical safety. It has been validated through 18 extreme crash test conditions and more than 1.5 million hours of bench testing — the kind of engineering rigour that explains why Geely products consistently earn five-star safety ratings across multiple independent assessment programmes.

For GCC buyers in particular, the i-HEV’s combination of ultra-low fuel consumption and zero charging dependency is directly relevant. Long intercity routes, high ambient temperatures, and limited public charging infrastructure make an intelligent hybrid (not a pure EV) the most practical advanced powertrain choice for the majority of Gulf drivers.

Preface TCR: Geely’s new racing chapter

One of the more quietly significant announcements tied to Geely’s 2026 season is the arrival of the Geely Preface TCR, marking the brand’s decision to shift its TCR World Tour programme away from the Lynk & Co 03+ and onto the Preface platform. It is a move that gives Geely its own racing identity rather than relying on a sister brand to carry the motorsport narrative.

The Preface TCR is expected to launch in overseas markets, with timing to be confirmed, and it signals that Geely is serious about building a performance halo around its own nameplate. For a brand that has historically been associated with accessible, value-driven vehicles, the TCR programme represents a deliberate push toward a more emotionally resonant image, one that pairs engineering credibility with on-track competition at the highest touring car level.

The Geely new Monjaro 2027

Already well-established in the GCC market, the New Geely Monjaro arrives with a comprehensive update that addresses both comfort and performance. Power rises to 245 HP and 380 Nm of torque, with a 0–100 km/h time of 7.6 seconds and fuel consumption improved to 7.9 L/100 km.

The cabin receives arguably the most meaningful upgrades. A new CCD Adaptive Suspension system delivers a 33% smoother ride, 19% better stability, and 23% improved shock absorption with a response time of just 20 milliseconds. The new Monjaro also gains massage seats for both the driver and front passenger, a 16-speaker Flyme Sound system including two headrest-integrated speakers, a lying-flat seat function, and an updated connectivity suite featuring both wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

A newly integrated app store brings access to more than 20 applications, including Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube, Audible, BBC World Service, and Google News, directly into the infotainment system. Add to that a full L2 ADAS suite covering adaptive cruise control, highway assist, lane keep, blind spot detection, door opening warning, and autonomous emergency braking for both vehicles and pedestrians, and the updated Monjaro is one of the most thoroughly upgraded mid-cycle refreshes in its segment.

The Geely Cruiser: Going Off-Road

Rounding out Geely’s key focus areas at Beijing 2026 is the Geely Cruiser, the brand’s answer to the growing appetite for capable, lifestyle-oriented off-road SUVs in both the Chinese and international markets. Inspired visually by rugged benchmark SUVs and engineered for genuine off-road capability, the Cruiser brings Geely into a segment it has not previously occupied directly.

For GCC audiences, an off-road capable Geely SUV carries particular relevance in markets where desert terrain, wadis, and unpaved tracks are part of daily life for a significant portion of the driving population.

What Beijing 2026 says about Geely

The version of Geely on display at Auto China 2026 is not the brand that most international buyers knew five years ago. It is a company that is debuting purpose-built Robotaxi prototypes, posting thermal efficiency numbers that rival the best hybrid systems in the world, entering TCR racing under its own name, and simultaneously rolling out a six-model product offensive across one of the world’s fastest-growing automotive markets.

For the GCC region specifically, Geely’s Beijing showing is both a technology showcase and a promise that the vehicles arriving in UAE showrooms are backed by the same engineering ambition and AI-driven innovation on display in Hall A1. That is not a story every brand can tell.