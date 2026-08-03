Freelander 8 enters mass production ahead of UAE launch in September

China-built SUV brand Freelander has started mass production of its first model, the Freelander 8, as it steps up preparations for a launch in the UAE and wider Middle East market later this year.

The company said the first production vehicles rolled off the assembly line at the Chery Jaguar Land Rover manufacturing base in Changshu, China, while vehicles destined for international markets have also entered production. Test vehicles have already arrived in the Middle East for road testing ahead of the brand’s debut in Abu Dhabi in September.

The milestone marks a significant step in Freelander’s plans to expand internationally, with the UAE selected as its first overseas launch market. The company said the move signals its transition from product development to commercial readiness as it prepares to enter one of the region’s most competitive automotive markets.

At a ceremony marking the production start, Yin Tongyue, chairman of Chery Group, underscored “the strategic importance of international markets to Freelander’s future growth” and the brand’s commitment to accelerating its global expansion.

The event was attended by representatives from several Middle Eastern media organisations, who toured the production facility and were briefed on the company’s manufacturing operations, engineering capabilities and international growth plans. The company said participating media delegates highlighted the vehicle’s combination of premium design, intelligent technologies and advanced manufacturing as key strengths ahead of its regional debut.

Freelander said the manufacturing facility has benefited from more than $3.1 billion in investment, alongside an additional $440 million earmarked for new-energy vehicle and intelligent manufacturing upgrades. According to the company, the site houses more than 1,100 robots, a fully automated body shop and digital quality-tracking systems designed to support production efficiency and quality control.

The automaker said each Freelander 8 undergoes a series of validation procedures, including battery-sealing inspections, advanced driver assistance system calibration and heavy-rain simulation testing before leaving the production line.

Meanwhile, vehicles are being tested across desert, coastal and urban conditions in the Middle East to assess performance, thermal management and all-terrain capability. The company said the programme will help finalise preparations for customer deliveries and its Abu Dhabi launch.

“With mass production now underway and Middle East road testing in progress, Freelander is entering the next phase of its global expansion,” the company said, adding that the UAE will serve as “a strategic gateway for the brand’s future growth”.