Beneath the bonnet: A first look at the Freelander super factory in Changshu

There are certain places in the world that arrive long before you do. Shanghai is one of them.

Before I'd even landed, I already had a mental image carefully assembled from films, newspaper headlines and social media reels. Glass towers. Neon lights. Relentless energy. The future.

Curiously, my first glimpse of mainland China was... none of those things.

I'd been to Hong Kong countless times, but never ventured into mainland China, so I arrived with a mixture of curiosity and mild apprehension. Immigration was astonishingly efficient; luggage appeared with military precision and before long I was gliding through the Shanghai night towards Changshu. Unfortunately, it was pitch black outside, so the journey could have been through Shanghai, or the automotive corridors of Stuttgart, Solihull or Changchun for all I knew.

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My driver, cheerful despite the late hour, reflected on the difficult years of Covid that had so profoundly affected China before delivering me to the Garrya Yangcheng Lake Hotel — a beautiful lakeside retreat so peaceful it felt less like a hotel and more like somewhere designed for monks recovering from burnout.

The first indication that I wasn't in Solihull came moments later. Small robots — looking remarkably like miniature versions of Star Wars' R2-D2 — quietly navigated the corridors delivering room service. They never complained, never asked for tips and somehow managed to avoid every guest with an eerie confidence that suggested humanity may already be on borrowed time.

It was my first introduction to a recurring theme over the next 48 hours: technology quietly doing extraordinary things.

The reason for the visit was considerably more exciting than robotic room service. Along with a small group of Middle Eastern journalists, I had been invited by the Freelander team for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the company ahead of the Middle East launch of the all-new Freelander 8 later this year.

After the inevitable ceremonies, speeches and photographs that accompany occasions like these, we reached the part everyone had really come for. The factory. Or perhaps "factory" doesn't quite do it justice.

The Freelander Super Factory feels less like an industrial plant and more like a city dedicated entirely to building cars. Supported by investments exceeding US$3.1 billion, including significant upgrades for intelligent new energy vehicle manufacturing, it represents Jaguar Land Rover's first full vehicle production facility outside the UK, combining British engineering heritage with Chery's expertise in advanced manufacturing.

Inside, it is impossible not to be impressed.

More than 1,100 intelligent robots choreograph an industrial ballet with astonishing precision. Massive robotic arms swing effortlessly through the air, lifting doors, engines, chassis components and body panels with the confidence of someone making a cup of tea. Sparks cascade across welding stations like fireworks while conveyor systems quietly carry partially assembled vehicles towards their next stage of evolution.

It's strangely hypnotic.

The human workforce is equally impressive. Hundreds of engineers and technicians work alongside the automation rather than competing with it. Sophisticated tools monitor tolerances measured in fractions of a millimetre, while teams fit interiors with a level of care more commonly associated with luxury furniture than mass production.

This isn't automation replacing craftsmanship. It's automation amplifying it.

What struck me most was the relentless attention to detail. Every process seemed governed by the philosophy that if something can be measured, monitored or improved, it probably already has been. Digital quality systems follow every vehicle throughout production, while every Freelander 8 undergoes exhaustive testing before it leaves the factory. Rain simulations four times heavier than a natural storm, battery sealing tests, ADAS calibration and electronic verification ensure that every vehicle is prepared not simply to leave China, but to perform reliably whether it eventually arrives in Abu Dhabi, Dubai or anywhere else around the world.

Equally impressive is the factory's sustainability programme. Intelligent energy management, water recycling and low-carbon production technologies have been embedded throughout the site, reinforcing that modern manufacturing increasingly means balancing engineering excellence with environmental responsibility.

Perhaps the most reassuring takeaway was that this wasn't a carefully choreographed showroom experience. We saw production exactly as it was happening.

There were sparks, noise, unfinished vehicles, organised chaos and thousands of individual processes all working in harmony. It was a genuine look beneath the bonnet — if you'll forgive the inevitable motoring cliché — at what it actually takes to produce a modern premium vehicle.

By the time we emerged several hours later, the Freelander 8 had become far more than another new model preparing to enter the UAE market. It had become the product of thousands of people, millions of engineering decisions and one extraordinarily sophisticated manufacturing ecosystem.

And, after spending a morning watching robots build cars with almost unsettling confidence, climbing behind the wheel for the afternoon's test drive suddenly felt rather different. You weren't simply driving a new SUV.

You were driving the remarkable sum of everything you'd just witnessed.