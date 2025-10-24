First Drive: The 2025 212 T01 is built to conquer any terrain

The vehicle blends rugged heritage with modern refinement, marking a bold new chapter for off-road enthusiasts in the UAE
The Middle East, particularly the GCC, shares a deep-rooted love for the desert — a bond that goes far beyond recreation. Off-roading here isn’t just a weekend adventure; it’s woven into the fabric of both Emirati and expat culture. From traditional Bedouin routes to modern dune drives, exploring the sands symbolises freedom, resilience, and a connection to heritage. It remains a cherished pastime that bridges generations across the Gulf.
In the past, icons like the Toyota Land Cruiser, Nissan Patrol, and Jeep Wrangler have been the favourites of desert-goers. You don’t need a research paper to prove that — just glance at the driveways of villas and parking lots of apartment buildings. But there’s a new world order emerging. A wave of Chinese vehicles has entered the market, not merely as mall-crawling crossovers but as proper, rugged 4x4s.
The 212 T01 is one such new entrant in the 4x4 segment, set to stir up the market. This bold, body-on-frame SUV is built to keep pace both on-road and across the sands with some of the best off-roaders out there. And with the 212 being available only in the UAE, thanks to the exclusive dealer Legend Motors, we are the lucky ones in the region, I suppose.
The BJ212 name traces its roots back to the 1960s, when Beijing Automobile Works (BAW) first introduced it in 1965. Inspired by Russian off-roaders like the UAZ-469, it quickly became an icon of Chinese automotive history, serving both military and civilian purposes. Over the decades, it evolved through several iterations before being relaunched as a distinct brand in 2024.
The new 212 T01 boasts big, bold, boxy proportions reminiscent of the Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes G63 AMG — an upright grille, circular LED headlamps, a squared-off roof, rectangular windows, and muscular black wheel arches. Chunky 265/70 R17 all-terrain tyres (including a rear-mounted spare) complete the rugged outlook. With dimensions of 4705 × 1936 × 1895 mm and a ground clearance of 235 mm, it’s larger and more imposing than pictures suggest — a true king of both road and rough.
To step inside, you’ll have to climb aboard like in a proper 4x4. The cabin feels surprisingly plush, with quilted leather seats in a two-tone brown and black finish, a flat upright dashboard, and metallic door handles with exposed screws that add to its rugged appeal. There’s ample space for five, generous headroom, and superb visibility thanks to it’s large rectangular mirrors. Meanwhile, technology features like the colourful 12.3-inch touchscreen, complemented by a 50W wireless charger, a surround-view monitor, and even a functional massage system for the driver, keep it abreast of modern trends. The beautifully crafted steering wheel puts all major controls at hand; everything feels solid, well-built, and thoughtfully laid out.
Power comes from a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 231 PS (170 kW) and 390 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic and a proper part-time 4WD system. Despite its knobby tyres, the ride remains composed and the cabin impressively quiet. With approach and departure angles of 35.5° and 40.3°, a ramp angle of 23.6°, a wading depth of 650 mm, and 5-link rigid axles front and rear, this SUV has serious off-road credentials. In our short test, it handled rutted paths and mild off-roading with confidence, suggesting there’s much more to uncover in the dunes. All key off-road controls, from drive modes to locking differentials and low-range gearing, are clearly marked and easily accessible.
Overall, this first drive serves as a strong prelude to what the 212 T01 promises — rugged underpinnings, striking design, and genuine off-road capability. We can’t wait to see it in full action, perhaps at this year’s Khaleej Times Desert Drive, splashing some sand where it truly belongs.