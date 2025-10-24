The Middle East‭, ‬particularly the GCC‭, ‬shares a deep-rooted love for the desert‭ ‬—‭ ‬a bond that goes far beyond recreation‭. ‬Off-roading here isn’t just a weekend adventure‭; ‬it’s woven into the fabric of both Emirati and expat culture‭. ‬From traditional Bedouin routes to modern dune drives‭, ‬exploring the‭ ‬sands symbolises freedom‭, ‬resilience‭, ‬and a connection to heritage‭. ‬It remains a cherished pastime that bridges generations across the Gulf‭.‬

In the past‭, ‬icons like the Toyota Land Cruiser‭, ‬Nissan Patrol‭, ‬and Jeep Wrangler have been the favourites of desert-goers‭. ‬You‭ ‬don’t need a research paper to prove that‭ ‬—‭ ‬just glance at the driveways of villas and parking lots of apartment buildings‭. ‬But there’s a new world order emerging‭. ‬A wave of Chinese vehicles has entered the market‭, ‬not merely as mall-crawling crossovers but as proper‭, ‬rugged 4x4s‭.‬

The 212‭ ‬T01‭ ‬is one such new entrant in the 4x4‭ ‬segment‭, ‬set to stir up the market‭. ‬This bold‭, ‬body-on-frame SUV is built to keep‭ ‬pace both on-road and across the sands with some of the best off-roaders out there‭. ‬And with the 212‭ ‬being available only in the UAE‭, ‬thanks to the exclusive dealer Legend Motors‭, ‬we are the lucky ones in the region‭, ‬I suppose‭.‬

The BJ212‭ ‬name traces its roots back to the 1960s‭, ‬when Beijing Automobile Works‭ (‬BAW‭) ‬first introduced it in 1965‭. ‬Inspired by‭ ‬Russian off-roaders like the UAZ-469‭, ‬it quickly became an icon of Chinese automotive history‭, ‬serving both military and civilian purposes‭. ‬Over the decades‭, ‬it evolved through several iterations before being relaunched as a distinct brand in 2024‭.‬

The new 212‭ ‬T01‭ ‬boasts big‭, ‬bold‭, ‬boxy proportions reminiscent of the Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes G63‭ ‬AMG‭ ‬—‭ ‬an upright grille‭, ‬circular LED headlamps‭, ‬a squared-off roof‭, ‬rectangular windows‭, ‬and muscular black wheel arches‭. ‬Chunky 265‭/‬70‭ ‬R17‭ ‬all-terrain tyres‭ (‬including a rear-mounted spare‭) ‬complete the rugged outlook‭. ‬With dimensions of 4705‭ ‬×‭ ‬1936‭ ‬×‭ ‬1895‭ ‬mm and a ground clearance of 235‭ ‬mm‭, ‬it’s larger and more imposing than pictures suggest‭ ‬—‭ ‬a true king of both road and rough‭.‬

To step inside‭, ‬you’ll have to climb aboard like in a proper 4x4‭. ‬The cabin feels surprisingly plush‭, ‬with quilted leather seats in a two-tone brown‭ ‬and black finish‭, ‬a flat upright dashboard‭, ‬and metallic door handles with exposed screws that add to its rugged appeal‭. ‬There’s ample space for five‭, ‬generous headroom‭, ‬and superb visibility thanks to it’s large rectangular mirrors‭. ‬Meanwhile‭, ‬technology features like the colourful 12.3-inch touchscreen‭, ‬complemented by a 50W wireless charger‭, ‬a surround-view monitor‭, ‬and even a functional massage system for the driver‭, ‬keep it abreast of modern trends‭. ‬The beautifully crafted steering wheel puts all major controls at hand‭; ‬everything feels solid‭, ‬well-built‭, ‬and thoughtfully laid‭ ‬out‭.‬

Power comes from a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 231‭ ‬PS‭ (‬170‭ ‬kW‭) ‬and 390‭ ‬Nm‭, ‬paired with an 8-speed automatic and a proper part-time 4WD system‭. ‬Despite its knobby tyres‭, ‬the ride remains composed and the cabin impressively quiet‭. ‬With approach and departure angles of 35.5°‭ ‬and 40.3°‭, ‬a ramp angle of 23.6°‭, ‬a wading depth of 650‭ ‬mm‭, ‬and 5-link rigid axles front and rear‭, ‬this SUV has serious off-road credentials‭. ‬In our short test‭,‬‭ ‬it handled rutted paths and mild off-roading with confidence‭, ‬suggesting there’s much more to uncover in the dunes‭. ‬All key off-road controls‭, ‬from drive modes to locking differentials and low-range gearing‭,‬‭ ‬are clearly marked and easily accessible‭.‬

Overall‭, ‬this first drive serves as a strong prelude to what the 212‭ ‬T01‭ ‬promises‭ ‬—‭ ‬rugged underpinnings‭, ‬striking design‭, ‬and genuine off-road capability‭. ‬We can’t wait to see it in full action‭, ‬perhaps at this year’s Khaleej Times Desert Drive‭, ‬splashing some sand where it truly belongs‭.‬