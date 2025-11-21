Does the Lexus LX live up to the hype? Find out here

The fourth-generation Lexus LX was launched alongside its popular twin, the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300, but our early impressions were mixed. The LX 700h we drove — the first hybrid variant and the most powerful yet — projected strong appeal in line with its predecessors, yet its gains were offset by added weight and a higher price tag. But redemption has come in the form of the LX 600. Here’s all you need to know about the ICE-powered variant.

DESIGN & AESTHETICS

Think big, bold, and super metallic surfaces. The Lexus LX, the Land Cruiser’s upmarket sibling, is a full-size SUV (5100 x 1990 x 1895 mm) that projects serious visual heft, belittled only by the Escalade. Beyond sheer size, its chrome accents, exquisite paint, and signature spindle grille (with arguably one slat too many) create an imposing presence, aided by angular triple-eye LED headlamps and a tall, sculpted hood with a central indentation for better forward visibility. Its traditional two-box silhouette, giant 22-inch forged multi-spoke wheels, and neatly hidden tailpipe complete a robust-yet-executive look. Bold to some, slightly over styled to others, the LX 600 undeniably looks the money, commanding attention on the road and at any hotel entrance.

Lexus makes entry easier with a sidestep and A-pillar grab handle, while soft-closing doors add a chauffeur-like touch. The cabin delivers classic Lexus luxury with plush leather surfaces, elegant wood trims, and large tech-heavy displays, all built with impeccable Japanese quality that is envied by German rivals and aspired to by American ones. Its uncommon dual-screen setup pairs a 12.3-inch navigation/media display with a 7-inch screen for drive modes and climate control, though the cluttered centre console’s many buttons make operation a bit complex. The leather-wrapped 3-spoke steering wheel feels great in hand and features large, well-placed controls, backed by a vivid, configurable digital cluster. In the rear, the second row is comfortable but not expansive, while the third row forces knees-up seating due to the high floor but comes with its own vents and USB ports. Manual privacy shades add a discreet, business-class touch.

POWERTRAIN & PERFORMANCE

Further establishing its status as the flagship, it gets features like a fancy fingerprint sensor on the push-start switch, though its placement may have you confuse it with the infotainment on/off control.

A big rig deserves a big-displacement motor, you’d think. But the 5.7-litre V8 used in previous generations has been replaced by the power of turbos. This one comes with a twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6, like the LC300, which is hooked up to a 10-speed automatic. The good news is that although displacement is down, both peak power and top torque are significantly up, bringing the totals to 409 PS and 650 Nm.

This setup delivers smooth, broad power, while the shift-by-wire transmission and stubby toggle-style shifter ensure seamless gear changes. On the road, the LX 600 glides almost like a luxury limo over rough patches and feels more refined than the LC300 and even its hybrid sibling, the 700h. In our 0-100 km/h acceleration sprints, it consistently clocked under 7 seconds, edging out even the hybrid 700h. This is pretty fast for a vehicle that looks and weighs like a tank, so the updated output does translate into real-world urgency. However, there’s noticeable body roll during quick manoeuvres, and the handling is very boat-like even with the traction from the giant 265/50 R22 tyres on all four corners. Unlike its hybrid sibling, which returned a dismal 5.4 km/l, the 600 fared better, returning 6.3 km/l and stretching the range to around 650-plus km.

The LX, with a few adjustments, is born to go off-road, thanks to a four-wheel-drive system with a Torsen limited-slip differential, Crawl Control, Multi-Terrain Select modes, and hydraulic suspension that adjusts ride height. But the price tag will keep it on-road. Still, it’s unlikely the first or second owner will venture off-road. But if your spirit of adventure wins and you want to keep the Lexus, try the Overtrail variant with the 18-inch knobby tyres.

FEATURES & FUNCTIONALITY

Being full-size has its benefits. Luggage space behind the third row rated at a usable 300-something litres. Folding down both the second and third rows expands it to a couch-fitting 1,800 litres. And it helps to have electrically folding second and third rows that can be operated from the trunk. Inside, there’s a large central cool box up front, accessible from the left, right, and rear, and in the boot, a 3-point plug that’s handy for a laptop or grill. It can also tow around 3,500 kg.

Time and time again we applaud the performance of the Mark Levinson audio system. Here, it’s a 25-speaker unit that delivers superb fidelity. The infotainment also supports wireless Apple CarPlay, allowing use of preferred navigation and music apps. However, the voice assistant is sluggish, and wireless charging speed is average. Rear passengers are treated to dual 11.4-inch screens, an HDMI port for game consoles, two USB-C ports, and two headphones as well. All occupants can remain comfortable, thanks to the powerful 4-zone climate control, with features like ventilated, heated, and five-mode massaging front seats reinforcing the luxury vibe.

Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 offers comprehensive driver assistance technology, but standout features include digital rear-view mirrors for unobstructed visibility and a 360-degree monitor with a clever underbody view, though its feed occasionally interrupts screen functions.

VERDICT

Lexus was conceived to appeal to luxury buyers by offering exceptional build quality, executive styling, and cosseting features at a relatively affordable price, and the 2025 LX 600 upholds these values. Renowned for reliability and strong resale value, it also outshines rivals in ownership considerations, forcing even Range Rover owners to give the side eye in envy. However, its overly designed exterior isn’t for everyone, and the cluttered centre console affects usability.