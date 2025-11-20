DEEPAL strengthens UAE presence as Super Hybrid and intelligent mobility demand accelerates in MEA

A strategic expansion powered by new models, regional partnerships and evolving consumer demand

DEEPAL, the intelligent electric mobility brand under Changan Automobile, has expanded its regional portfolio with the launch of the G318 in the UAE. Introduced in partnership with Al Tayer Motors, the brand’s exclusive distributor, the new Super Hybrid SUV marks an important step in DEEPAL’s efforts to position itself as a leading player in the MEA’s fast-evolving mobility landscape. Its arrival coincides with rising demand for Super Hybrid and electric solutions in the UAE, supported by national policies focused on sustainable transport, advanced infrastructure and innovation-driven consumer trends.

The G318 was unveiled at Nara Desert Escape in Dubai, a location selected to reflect the SUV’s dual identity: a capable off-road vehicle engineered for regional terrain and a refined urban model aligned with modern driving expectations. Building on the regional performance of the S05 and S07, the launch strengthens DEEPAL’s positioning within a segment where customers increasingly prioritise intelligent features, long-range efficiency and climate resilience.

While the launch event showcased DEEPAL’s growing visibility, the brand’s long-term strategy was articulated by Fu Yuanhong, Assistant President of Changan Automobile Chief Representative of Changan Automobile Middle East and Africa Business Unit, in an interview with Khaleej Times.

As one of the key voices shaping the company’s regional direction, Fu outlined how DEEPAL intends to deepen its footprint in the Gulf over the next two years. “Our strategy is centered on building DEEPAL into a leading name in intelligent and sustainable mobility across the UAE and the wider Gulf. By working closely with strong regional distributors and investing in a robust aftersales ecosystem, we aim to offer an ownership experience that reflects both global standards and local expectations,” he said.

Fu noted that 2026 will be a year of concentrated brand building, supported by targeted visibility efforts, test-drive programmes and community outreach designed to familiarise customers with DEEPAL’s engineering approach. He stressed that a strong aftersales foundation remains central to DEEPAL’s long-term plans in the region, particularly in a market where service quality, spare parts availability and technical support influence consumer trust.

Customer response to the G318 has been encouraging. According to Fu, buyers in the UAE have shown strong interest in the hybrid powertrain, intelligent cabin architecture and refined interior layout. He noted that the G318’s appeal lies in its ability to shift seamlessly between city comfort and weekend adventure, a key requirement for Gulf drivers.

“What differentiates the G318 is its blend of performance efficiency, intelligent driving systems and genuine off-road strength. It aligns with what UAE drivers expect from a premium Super Hybrid SUV, including cooling performance, long-distance capability and reliable behaviour in high temperatures,” Fu said.

The launch highlights DEEPAL’s broader ambitions in the new-energy segment. Changan Automobile recorded 1.355 million units sold in the first half of 2025, including 450,000 new-energy vehicles, reflecting a strong global shift toward electrified mobility. DEEPAL’s own global deliveries have surpassed 500,000 units, illustrating the brand’s accelerating presence in international markets. Regionally, DEEPAL has expanded its showroom footprint across the GCC, including its fourth location in Bahrain through a partnership with Kanoo Motors.

Fu provided a clear view of the long-term roadmap. The company plans to introduce a new large six-seater SUV in the UAE next year, complementing the current lineup and strengthening its offering in the premium electric and hybrid space. By 2030, Fu aims to position DEEPAL among the top three intelligent new-energy brands in the GCC, supported by deeper localisation, service expansion and vehicles engineered specifically for Gulf driving conditions.

Fu also outlined the three strategic pillars underpinning Changan and DEEPAL’s global direction. The Shangri-La Strategy focuses on advanced electrification systems, safer battery platforms and energy-efficient architecture designed for real-world conditions. The Dubhe Plan covers the intelligence track, including next-generation driver-assistance systems, connectivity, voice interaction and software integration. The Vast Ocean Plan drives globalisation efforts through local partnerships, service improvements and integrated customer-experience models. Together, these frameworks ensure that DEEPAL’s technology, engineering and aftersales ecosystem remain competitive while adapting to regional expectations.

Despite the strength of the hybrid and EV market in the MEA, Fu also noted the challenges that remain. He highlighted the need for broader consumer awareness around charging habits, battery longevity and total cost of ownership. Infrastructure development, particularly high-speed charging between emirates, remains important. Climate resilience is another priority, which is why DEEPAL conducts extensive hot-climate validation before launching any product in the region. “As EV adoption grows, the market will require more technicians trained in diagnostics and safety for electric systems,” Fu said, noting that Changan has already initiated regional training programmes and is equipping service centres with the necessary tools and capabilities.

While Xiao Feng and Al Tayer Motors CEO Ashok Khanna spoke to the G318’s performance attributes and market relevance, the overarching strategic direction for DEEPAL in the MEA is being shaped by leaders like Fu Yuanhong. His emphasis on aftersales readiness, consumer education, local partnerships and climate-engineered solutions reflects a long-term commitment to strengthening DEEPAL’s position in one of the world’s fastest-advancing automotive markets.

As the region continues its transition toward intelligent, sustainable transportation, DEEPAL’s growing presence demonstrates the diversification and maturity of the sector. With technology-driven vehicles, region-specific engineering and a roadmap aligned with the country’s mobility vision, the brand is positioning itself to play a meaningful role in shaping the next phase of hybrid and electric mobility in the Gulf.