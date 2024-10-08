Car review: BYD Song Plus PHEV FWD

For those who aren’t ready to commit entirely to the electric vehicle (EV) lifestyle, hybrids serve as a practical halfway house between traditional internal combustion engines (ICE) and EVs.

Recently, we had the opportunity to test the 2024 BYD Song Plus, a new hybrid SUV from the emerging Chinese automaker BYD. On paper, it appears to have struck the right balance with its mix of style, power, and utility. But let’s take a closer look at the Song Plus to see if it’s in tune with the wants and needs of today’s customers.

Design and aesthetics

The BYD Song Plus is a mid-size crossover SUV that sports an intriguing design reminiscent of vehicles like those from Lexus. While its aesthetic may not leave you gasping for air, its graceful lines are bound to appeal to most eyes. Also, measuring 4,775mm in length, 1,890mm in width, and 1,680mm in height, this vehicle is inherently conspicuous thanks to its size. Rather than a sporty look, it exudes a sense of comfort and luxury, highlighted by its smooth body lines and pronounced creases. This SUV features slender “Double U-Shaped” LED headlights, underlined by LED daytime running lights, with a prominent, slatted grille situated beneath them. From the sides, it may not be the most recognisable, but the 19-inch wheels enhance its overall presence. While the rear design, even in its simplicity, stands out thanks to its unique surface details and horizontal light band.

Stepping inside, the focal point of the cabin is undoubtedly the large central infotainment screen — measuring 12.8 inches in the FWD model and an even more impressive 15.6 inches in the AWD variant. And it rotates 90 degrees, magically going from portrait to landscape and vice versa with the touch of button. Another striking design element is the air vents, which feature vertical or horizontal slats finished in chrome.

The vehicle I drove showcased a two-tone interior, combining a black dashboard and upper plastics matched with beige seat upholstery and lower plastics, enhancing the cabin’s ambiance. The sporty front seats are especially accommodating, and they too have a dual-tone scheme of beige and black, accented with orange piping. In terms of rear cabin space, there was lots of leg room with up to 5 inches of extra room between my knees and the front seat. And it’s a decent space for three adults too. The cabin feels airy and bright, thanks to a panoramic sunroof, and the multi-colour ambient lighting creates a cozy atmosphere at night. Additional details like the corrugated lines on the interior trims and a crystal-like toggle shift lever add visual intrigue. The driver enjoys a 12.3-inch LCD instrument cluster with crisp graphics, paired with a 3-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel that’s pleasant to grip. In short, the term “quiet luxury” aptly describes the sophisticated feel of the Song Plus’s interior.

Powertrain and performance

Unlike several other BYD models such as the ATTO3, the Song Plus is not purely electric. Instead, it combines a turbocharged 1.5-litre engine with an electric motor to generate torque channeled through an E-CVT that drives the front wheels. For those with a heavy right foot, a more powerful all-wheel-drive variant is also available.

The performance is lively, offering zippy acceleration when needed and the claimed 0-100 km/h time of 8.3 seconds is easily achievable. For family use or daily commuting, this level of power is more than adequate. The suspension setup, with McPherson struts in the front and a multi-link system at the rear, contributes to a smooth and cushy ride. However, the handling leaves something to be desired; the steering can feel vague in “Ordinary” mode, and the vehicle tends to lean during sharp turns and directional changes. However, switching to “Sport” adds weight to the steering for a more engaging experience.

The indicated range of 775km falls short of BYD’s ambitious claim of 1,000km, yet it remains impressive. This range is supported by a fuel economy of 5.2 l/100 km and the vehicle’s regenerative braking system. The Song Plus uses an 18-kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, which allows it to run up to 110km of pure electric driving with zero tailpipe emissions. As a plug-in hybrid, it can be charged using a 6.6 kW home outlet, although it does not support DC fast-charging options.

Features and practicality

The vehicle offers a spacious boot with a 574-litre luggage capacity. However, it loses some points on luxury due to the exposed space-saver spare tyre. The interior storage is generous, with a large central cubby and additional space under the centre console, equipped with USB ports for charging devices. Rear passengers also have access to USB-A and USB-C ports for convenience.

In terms of tech, the vehicle is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and it includes not one but two well-positioned wireless chargers, much like what you’d see in Tesla models. However, the voice control system is not very responsive, making it frustrating when setting navigation destinations.

Furthermore, the 9-speaker Dirac audio system doesn’t produce the highest sound quality, but it works well. And the air conditioning system performs adequately for a vehicle of this size, maintaining good temperature and airflow. Additionally, it features a remote starter, though its operation could be more consistent.

After spending a few days with 2024 BYD Song Plus, I can attest that it’s a solid choice if your priorities are understated style, space, comfort, and features. Priced competitively at Dh118,900, it’s relatively affordable too, compared to other hybrids in its segment. The package includes an eight-year/150,000km battery warranty and a six-year/150,000km vehicle warranty, which addresses typical concerns about reliability and resale value that come with newer brands and models.

GOOD - Graceful lines; features; comfy ride; range; value for money

BAD - Unreceptive voice controls; body roll; unproven reliability and residual value

EDITOR’S RATING- 7/10 stars

SPECIFICATIONS

Body type- 5-seater; 5-door mid-size crossover SUV