Auto Review: Lucid Air GT is sleek, silent, and powerful

Tesla has long dominated the electric vehicle (EV) space in the UAE. But it looks like it is getting a new competitor as American automotive company Lucid Motors looks to establish a presence in the country.

As of now, Lucid Motors has introduced its Air variant that features four models: Pure, Touring, Grand Touring, and Sapphire, the latter being the high-end model, fully equipped at Dh996,450.

We got our hands on the Grand Touring model and here are our thoughts.

First things first, the Lucid Air Grand Touring is a luxury electric sedan that stands out for its stunning design, luxurious amenities, and groundbreaking range. From its high-end materials to the impressive performance specs, the Grand Touring redefines what an electric vehicle can offer.

Air Grand Touring Specs

Price: Dh475,650

Estimated Range: Up to 839km

Charge to 400km: 16 mins (claimed)

Acceleration 0 - 100km/h: 3.2s (claimed)

Top Speed: 270 km/h

Peak Power: 819 hp

Powertrain Dual-Motor AWD

Exterior Design and Aesthetics

The Lucid Air Grand Touring is all about rich metallic finishes. Its six Californian-inspired colour choices, paired with sleek lines and aerodynamic elements make a statement on the road. For me, the Zenith Red looks far superior than other colours.

Wheel choices range from the standard 20" Aero Lite wheels to optional 19” Aero Range and 21” Aero Blade wheels, which subtly enhance both aesthetics and performance.

One of the car's signature features is its expansive glass canopy, which stretches across the roof and creates a panoramic effect. This roof design not only brightens the cabin but also includes advanced UV and heat protection, making it practical for daily use.

Its 0.197 drag coefficient, one of the lowest among production cars, allows for an efficient, whisper-quiet drive. A silent ninja is what I would call it, though, I am not a fan of things that don't make noise. We're not really driving fast until we hear the rubber burning, are we?

Interior Comfort and Features

Lucid’s interior design captures the essence of luxury while remaining true to the brand’s eco-conscious values. There are three unique interior themes to choose from: Mojave, Santa Cruz, and Tahoe, each with carefully chosen materials that evoke their namesakes. The cabin is spacious, with ample headroom and legroom, making the Grand Touring perfect for long journeys.

Seating and Amenities

Comfort in the Lucid Air Grand Touring is exemplary. The front seats offer a 20-way power adjustment system that can be saved to individual driver profiles. Additionally, the massage seats add an extra layer of relaxation, with five distinct massage programs and various intensities to tailor the experience. You can adjust fore/aft positioning, height, cushion tilt, recline, lumbar support, cushion length, backrest bolsters, and headrest position, creating an ultra-customisable seating experience.

The power rear and side sunshades protect occupants from harsh sunlight without obstructing the view, adding a thoughtful touch of privacy and comfort.

Navigating the Air Grand Touring’s numerous features is made simple with Alexa Built-In voice control, which allows drivers to adjust settings, make calls, and control the navigation hands-free. This makes driving safer and more convenient, particularly during highway travel or in unfamiliar areas.

All of it can be controlled on the big screen tablet at the centre that displays all the options for customisation. Interestingly, the screen itself can be docked inside, revealing extra storage space underneath.

The Lucid Air GT also features ample trunk space at the back and front, both. We don't mean to give any ideas but a full-grown person can fit in the 'frunk' (front and trunk) of the car.

Technology and Driver Assistance

At the heart of the Lucid Air Grand Touring’s tech suite is the DreamDrive™ Premium system, Lucid’s proprietary advanced driver-assistance platform. The system provides 3D Surround View Monitoring, Blind Spot Display, and other features that enhance driver safety and situational awareness.

Some notable features include:

•3D Surround View and Blind Spot Display: These assist in parking and manoeuvring by providing a clear, multi-angle view of the surroundings.

•Driver Monitoring System: Includes Distracted Driver Alert and Drowsy Driver Alert, adding an extra layer of safety for longer drives. My personal favourite, an alert as soon as you take your eyes off the road. Will save us from all the potential fines we may incur now if we're on our phones while driving.

•Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Departure Protection: Combined with speed limit assist, these features make highway driving more convenient. However, the sudden jerk that is enabled with the lane departure protection feature can prove to be inconvenient. I preferred to turn it off.

•Automatic Park In & Out: Takes the stress out of parking, whether it’s parallel or perpendicular.

This extensive suite of driver-assistance features makes for a safer, more enjoyable driving experience. Lucid’s advanced hardware is also future-proof, meaning potential feature enhancements can be delivered seamlessly over time.

Performance and Range

The Lucid Air Grand Touring delivers impressive power, range, and acceleration. Equipped with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, it produces up to 819 horsepower, propelling the car from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds (claimed). The car's top speed is a remarkable 270 km/h, positioning it among the fastest electric sedans available. Perhaps the most impressive feat is its range. With a WLTP estimate of up to 839 km, the Lucid Air Grand Touring can outlast most other EVs on the road, making it a fantastic option for long-distance travel. Thanks to fast-charging capabilities, the battery can gain 400 km of range in just 16 minutes, reducing the need for extended charging stops and enhancing the practicality of EV ownership. Lucid's greater range, efficient charging, and ample power make it a formidable option for long-range driving, surpassing Tesla's range capabilities. However, Tesla's speed and acceleration advantage are undeniable. For performance-focused drivers, the Tesla Model S Plaid's rapid acceleration and raw power provide an edge that the Lucid Air Grand Touring can't match. Tesla's Model S Plaid does 0-100 km/h in around 2.1 seconds (claimed) with a tri-motor setup and boasts a higher peak power Pricing Priced at Dh475,650, the Lucid Air Grand Touring offers top-of-the-line luxury, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled range, positioning itself as a serious competitor in the high-end electric vehicle market in the region. The base model 'Pure', with lesser power and range, starts from Dh309,750. Verdict The Lucid Air Grand Touring is a vehicle that delivers on all fronts—comfort, performance, range, and technology. Its sleek design, expansive range, silent and smooth drive, and luxurious features make it an ideal choice for drivers seeking an EV with both style and substance. It blends eco-friendly technology with luxury, setting a high standard in the electric sedan category. But car lovers who love speed and the sound that comes with it may not get attracted to Lucid's, or any EV's acceleration. Pros Superior Range Refined Design; panoramic glass roof which enhances luxury appeal Comfort; massage seats, and extensive customisation options Acceleration Cons Whisper-quiet drive Lucid's service network is still expanding in the region Charging can be inconvenient and super slow in public places