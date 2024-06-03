Auto Review: 2024 Nissan Patrol Super Safari Al Ostoura Edition

Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 3:08 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 3:43 PM

Like a blast from the past, from a time when sport utility vehicles (SUVs) were the most valuable players (MVPs) and the market wasn’t crowded with crossovers, comes the Nissan Patrol Super Safari. The Super Safari, often referred to as the "VTC", is based on the 5th generation Y61 Nissan Patrol produced from 1997 to 2010. The enduring customer demand in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries brought about its revival in 2016 and it has been in production ever since. We got the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the ‘Al Ostoura’ edition, which translates to ‘The Legend’ in Arabic, a GCC-exclusive variant that pays homage to this legendary vehicle and here are our thoughts…

First off, Nissan have gotten the looks right by adhering to the saying, “If ain’t broke, don’t fix it”. This is a high–riding SUV with a two-box profile with softened edges – a true recall of the vehicles of 00s. It looks like it belongs in the desert, as all SUVs should, and even after decades, its proportions have remained graceful. And thanks to some tasteful mods, an even sportier outlook has been rendered. Some of those modifications include the dual-tone paintjob (with the contrasting roof and fenders), body stripes, 17-inch alloys and a neat rear spoiler. The Patrol SS is what I’d call a museum piece that is road legal…and I love it for that.

Old-school vibe

The cabin has also been mostly untouched, looking decidedly near-vintage with large plastic parts and trims that aren’t necessarily congruous with the overall design, which is a sign of the times in which it was conceived. It has an old-school four-spoke steering wheel with a printed wood finish and a retrofitted eight-inch infotainment system that sticks out like a sore thumb. It’s even got that physical handbrake and analogue instrumentation one would desire. And finally, the tan leather seats add great visual appeal besides being comfy. Overall, the insides have aged, but it’s charming. Spatially, it satisfies comfort requirements with a good seating posture for all occupants and a usable third row making it a fully functional family vehicle.

The old school ride runs on old-school power. It still comes powered by the famed 4.8-litre inline 6-cylinder engine featuring Valve Timing Control (where it gets the VTC name from). Peak output is rated at a seemingly healthy 280 horsepower, and 451 Nm of torque, which is then multiplied by the 5-speed automatic.

Slow starter

When it comes to propulsion, the harsh truth is that this Patrol is among the slowest vehicles we have ever tested, with the ticker just hitting 100 km/h in about 11 seconds. There is some power higher up the revs, but that even that is short-lived. Then there is the electronic power steering that feels like you’re steering a ship. It feels disconnected and cumbersome to operate. Trust me, you don’t want to do three-point turns in this one. On the flip side, this body-on-frame SUV has got a decent ride, and the ventilated disc brakes are strong enough to shred a decent amount of speed in decent time.

Even with these handicaps, the asthmatic power delivery and vague steering, there is something about the way it moves that makes you feel like it won’t stop for anything. Plonk it off road and it will continue to plough through that sand till it gets you out and “Why wouldn’t it?”. The ground clearance is good. The approach and departure angles commendable at 37 and 31 degrees, front and back, and then there’s that reliable 4x4 system that comes with low ratio gearing and a rear differential lock. Any doubts? Ask the many who have purchased the Super Safari and live their lives on the dunes. That lack of emphatic power though has me doubting its capabilities of climbing extreme inclines like Big Red. But with a little help from tuner friends the Patrol SS promises to take you places that are Instagram worthy. An electric-powered winch is also present for those not-so IG worthy moments and a rear pintle hook for towing disabled vehicles.

Keep in mind that being a large vehicle with ageing mechanicals (without a sixth gear), this is a gas guzzler by default. On average it returned a dismal 16l/100km. The five-door variant does have a sub tank adding another 40 litres to the 95-litre capacity to help with range though.

The summer test