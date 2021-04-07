'Auto' pilots: Custom Show Emirates driven to hold biggest edition

Government entities, new competitions to spice up UAE's biggest modified car show

A year after it was forced to slam the brakes owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the UAE's biggest modified car exhibition is back on the road, along with a convoy of new participants and activities.

Custom Show Emirates is expected to welcome over 30,000 visitors from April 8-10 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and will give them the opportunity to see hundreds of modified cars from both the UAE and neighbouring countries.

This year will have a major addition: Government entities, including Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Ambulance, Dubai Media Corporation, Al Oula Radio and Dubai Calendar, will be strutting their stuff at the event.

The expo — a strategic partner of the Specialty Equipment Market Association show in the US — has grown in popularity over the years and has served as a one-stop place for enthusiasts, especially those who have a knack for technical specs. Premium automotive entertainment is also a staple at the event.

But more than that, it also serves as a B2B and B2C platform that connects suppliers and retailers of tuning and after-market products directly with buyers and end consumers.

Omar Hussein Al Attar, executive director and acting chairman of the exhibition, billed this year’s edition will be different from the previous ones as Custom Show Emirates will see the participation of

“Another highlight of the event is a competition for the strongest modified car, between government and local authorities, and at the motorcycle level, beautiful and powerful bikes are expected to be shared," he added.

The show will highlight the latest in auto customisation products and services, feature international pavilions and showcase several new and activities, including 4x4 drifting, saloon drifting, stunt driving, a cars and bikes parade, live customisation, the 'Battle of the Engines', bikers build-off and others.

The exhibition also features a range of other competitions, including for modified cycling, engine construction and modified cars.

Al Attar pointed out that the exhibition attracts new participants and there are well-known workshops at the local and regional level. Despite the pandemic, the event has garnered participations from Europe, America and the GCC.

