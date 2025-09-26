Aston Martin introduces DB12, the world’s first 'Super Tourer'

Aston Martin holds a special place in the automotive world, thanks largely to its iconic DB series — from the James Bond-famed DB5 to the graceful DB9. The DB12’s unveiling in 2023 marked not just the next chapter in road-riding elegance, but also two major milestones: Aston Martin’s 110th anniversary and 75 years of the DB lineage. But this isn’t just another grand tourer. Aston Martin boldly calls the DB12 the world’s first “Super Tourer”, declaring, “Grand is not enough.” This week, we put both car and claim to the test.

DESIGN AND AESTHETICS

The DB12 is technically based on the DB11, but it feels like a complete metamorphosis — a true glow-up. Aston Martin has retained the elegant silhouette, but endowed it with a more muscular stance, widening the front track by 6mm and the rear by 22mm. The front now features a gaping grille — lower and wider — along with redesigned LED headlamps and a striking new DRL signature. Together, they exude a sense of surface-breaking power. The body, following the spearhead face, has a pulled-back, comet-like effect, and the tapering rear reinforces this trail-like imagery, lending the car an almost ethereal beauty.

It’s the kind of machine one doesn’t merely drive but enshrines in the garage like a personal relic. Furthermore, it politely urges one to be dressed in nothing less than the finest that Savile Row offers.

The DB12’s doors open slightly upward, cleverly avoiding curbs. Inside, the transformation is striking. The DB11’s cabin has quirky charm with angled side vents, ribbed leather, and a centre console that seems to emerge out of the dashboard. The DB12, on the other hand, adopts a cleaner, Porsche Panamera-like Germanic aesthetic, with horizontal lines and a sloping centre console. The cabin feels effortlessly luxurious with hand-stitched Bridge of Weir leather everywhere and special matte carbon fibre trims to spruce things up. The driver’s seat is especially cosseting. This, together with the chunky three-spoke steering wheel and perfectly placed pedals, makes the cabin feel like a cockpit made to measure. The long-stem side mirrors are nice, though the controls are fiddly, and the steering controls lack a certain tactility, too. It’s noticeably more ergonomic as well. It features two 10.25-inch HD displays with neat graphics — one for instrumentation and one for infotainment. And thankfully, the familiar PRND buttons have been replaced by a toggle shifter. There’s also a useful under-console shelf.

Technically, it’s a 2+2, but the rear seats are mostly decorative, and accessing them requires some bodily contortion.

POWERTRAIN AND PERFORMANCE

With its muscular new exterior comes a serious performance boost. Though some may lament the loss of the V12, the DB12’s AMG-sourced twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 outdoes its predecessors substantially, peaking at 680 PS and 800 Nm. These gains stem from revised cam profiles and compression ratios, larger turbos, and enhanced cooling. And in true sports car fashion, this mechanical effort is sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic.

Mind you, this isn’t a hot hatch that you can just jump in and go. The large-bodied dimensions and peculiar throttle calibration mean you need to take to it like a horse whisperer before putting the pedal to the metal. Reason being, this thing is fast — really, really fast. Slam the accelerator and it goes to 100kmph from a standstill in under four seconds, with the raging exhausts cheering you all the way, and those large paddle shifters help modulate torque and vocals at will. Around corners, the chassis feels taut, but as the numbers climb, it draws in closer to the GT theme. It isn’t as receptive to infinitesimal small steering and throttle inputs at those speeds like big-wing road-going racers, but prefers graceful instructions and rewards you for them. This dynamism is made possible, thanks to the new adaptive suspension with intelligent dampers and electronic differential. Hard stops are made easy, thanks to giant cast-iron discs — or better still, opt for the lighter, more fade-resistant carbon-ceramic brakes. I’m also happy to report that the Michelin Pilot Sport 5 S tyres have noise-cancelling foam that cuts road noise by 20 per cent, and ride quality is rather comfy across all drive modes, therefore enhancing cabin refinement. But be wary of the range — it empties out at just 300km.

FEATURES AND FUNCTIONALITY

Infotainment systems have never been Aston Martin’s forte, though this time around screen responsiveness and UX have been much improved. Bluetooth pairing is quick, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported. However, the wireless charger is tucked away, making access tricky. Two USB-C ports are also available in the small central cubby. The 15-speaker, 1,170W Bowers & Wilkins system delivers an excellent aural experience, just shy of class-leading.

Boot space is limited, fitting only a single suitcase, and the access cavity is quite small. On the safety front, a 360-degree camera offers a clear but compact view due to the landscape screen, and the mandated advanced driver-assistance systems suite is included.

VERDICT

The 2025 Aston Martin DB12 is peak automotive art, with an indulgent, material-rich cabin justifying its price. Its well-calibrated chassis helps harness those 600-plus turbocharged horses, delivering your necessary dose of adrenaline while you carve out those corners with finesse. But this isn’t about racing the clock; it’s the car you drive to the races. It is a car that signals taste and a passion for speed. Sure, the rear seats are ornamental, the boot is modest, and the V12 is gone, but by every subjective metric, the DB12 proves worthy of the ‘Super Tourer’ claim.

Body type‭:‬‭ ‬2+2-seater‭; ‬two-door high-performance luxury coupe

Engine‭:‬‭ ‬Front-engine‭; ‬twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8‭; ‬rear-wheel drive

Transmission‭:‬‭ ‬8-speed automatic

Peak output‭: ‬680‭ ‬PS‭ ‬@‭ ‬6,000‭ ‬rpm‭ - ‬800‭ ‬Nm‭ ‬@‭ ‬2,750‭ - ‬6,000‭ ‬rpm

0‭ ‬to 100kmph‭: ‬3.7‭ ‬seconds‭ (‬estimated‭)‬

Top speed‭:‬‭ ‬325kmph‭ (‬drag limited‭; ‬claimed‭)‬

Price‭:‬‭ ‬Starting at Dh1,200,000‭ ‬approx‭.‬

GOOD‭: ‬Peak automotive beauty‭; ‬ludicrous power‭; ‬sonorous exhaust note‭; ‬comfy ride

BAD‭: ‬No V12‭ ‬option‭; ‬rear seats are decorative‭; ‬some ergonomic issues‭; ‬thirsty