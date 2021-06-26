E-Scooters to dominate Indian roads; Ola set to launch in July
Suzuki and Yamaha are also planning to launch e-scooter
Ridesharing major Ola will be launching its electric scooter next month, heralding the entry of new energy-efficient two-wheelers at a time when petrol prices are soaring in India.
Japanese majors Suzuki and Yamaha are also planning to launch e-scooters, a sector which has already attracted players including Bajaj Auto, TVS Motors, Revolt and Ather Energy.
Let us know https://t.co/FMyK3veDG3— Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) June 24, 2021
Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and CEO, Ola tweeted on Saturday: “In just 4 months, this place has transformed from acres of empty rock land to the world’s largest 2W factory. The Ola Futurefactory phase 1 is nearing completion! The scooters are coming soon! Great work by team.” He was referring to the ‘Futurefactory’ coming up in Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu.
In just 4 months, this place has transformed from acres of empty rock land to the world’s largest 2W factory. The Ola Futurefactory phase 1 is nearing completion! The scooters are coming soon! Great work by team @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/quwTIG9jPC— Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) June 26, 2021
It is expected to be the world’s largest two-wheeler factory with a 10-million annual production capacity. While the factory will be operated by 3,000 robots, it is also expected to result in 10,000 new jobs.
On Thursday an excited Aggarwal had tweeted: “Time to order some paint! What color would you like on the Ola Scooter? Already got you covered for Black! What else?"
The new e-Scooter is expected to be priced at around Rs100,000 (about Dh4,950). Ola is also setting up one of the world’s largest and densest two-wheeler charging networks. The Ola Hypercharger Network will include 100,000 charging points in more than 200 cities.
Interestingly, it will take a mere 18 minutes to get the e-scooter charged by 50 per cent, ensuring a 75km-long ride.
