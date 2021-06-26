Auto
Logo
 
HOME > Business > Auto

E-Scooters to dominate Indian roads; Ola set to launch in July

Web Report/Mumbai
Filed on June 26, 2021 | Last updated on June 26, 2021 at 03.13 pm

Image: @OlaElectri/Twitter


Suzuki and Yamaha are also planning to launch e-scooter


Ridesharing major Ola will be launching its electric scooter next month, heralding the entry of new energy-efficient two-wheelers at a time when petrol prices are soaring in India.

Japanese majors Suzuki and Yamaha are also planning to launch e-scooters, a sector which has already attracted players including Bajaj Auto, TVS Motors, Revolt and Ather Energy.

Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and CEO, Ola tweeted on Saturday: “In just 4 months, this place has transformed from acres of empty rock land to the world’s largest 2W factory. The Ola Futurefactory phase 1 is nearing completion! The scooters are coming soon! Great work by team.” He was referring to the ‘Futurefactory’ coming up in Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu.

It is expected to be the world’s largest two-wheeler factory with a 10-million annual production capacity. While the factory will be operated by 3,000 robots, it is also expected to result in 10,000 new jobs.

On Thursday an excited Aggarwal had tweeted: “Time to order some paint! What color would you like on the Ola Scooter? Already got you covered for Black! What else?"

The new e-Scooter is expected to be priced at around Rs100,000 (about Dh4,950). Ola is also setting up one of the world’s largest and densest two-wheeler charging networks. The Ola Hypercharger Network will include 100,000 charging points in more than 200 cities.

Interestingly, it will take a mere 18 minutes to get the e-scooter charged by 50 per cent, ensuring a 75km-long ride.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210520&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210529911&Ref=AR&profile=1040 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1040,1036 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 