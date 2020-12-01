Australia UAE Business Council launched

The establishment of the business council was long overdue for the two nations.

The Prime Minister of Australia, Scott Morrison officially launched in Sydney the first-ever Australia UAE Business Council aimed at deepening bilateral trade and investment and expanding opportunities for Australian and UAE businesses.

Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, followed the Australian Prime Minister in welcoming the launch of the Business Council.

“Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1975, the UAE and Australia have been bound together by strong and longstanding ties, ranging from trade, tourism, investment, and culture, to people-to-people contacts, ultimately leading to a mutual benefit for both our nations,” said Dr Gargash.

“I would like to welcome the decision to inaugurate this Business Council despite the pandemic. I truly believe that this council will accelerate the growth of our economic cooperation in the years to come, as well as enhance investment and trade exchange,” Gargash added.

The launch was also attended by the UAE Ambassador to Australia, Abdulla Al Subousi, the Australian co-chair, Christopher Pyne, and the UAE co-chair, Badr Al Olama, who provided a video message of support from the UAE.

Australian Co-Chair, Pyne, said that the establishment of the business council was long overdue for the two nations.

“I was surprised to learn during my time in politics that there has never been a business council before between Australia and the UAE. Our countries have so much to offer each other and it is our interest to promote mutual prosperity,” said Pyne.

