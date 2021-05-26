Atom Alloys unveils fuel storage explosion prevention system

Atom was developed over 10 years of research and successful trials by a team of professionals based in the US, the UAE, and India.

Atom Alloys, a global impact-driven safety innovation company based in the US with its corporate office in Dubai, UAE, has launched a revolutionary fuel explosion prevention system, Atom.

A disruptive technological innovation that suppresses the explosion of hydrocarbon fuels in storage and transportation units, Atom was developed over 10 years of research and successful trials by a team of professionals based in the US, the UAE, and India.

From LPG cylinder blasts and to blasts of fuel tankers and at industry sites, ’Fire & Explosion' is one of the top 10 global business risks in 2021. While fire protection and mitigation systems have been developed, Atom is the first tested, proven and certified solution to offer a full range system of explosion prevention to liquid & vapour fuel storage at industrial scale without the need for human intervention or triggering factors to function.

John Fillmon, EVP of Atom Alloys, said: “Be it industries, communities or the environment, we all stand to lose every time a fuel tank explodes. These explosions are preventable and as an impact-driven company, it is our duty to help create a progressive blueprint for global fuel safety.”

Atom can protect every workplace and residence that uses fuel — from hospitals and malls to schools and industrial complexes — and convert them into safe zones. The Atom Alloys team innovated a passive protection module, applicable across all fuel storage and transportation unit, which cuts the deflagration process from escalating to detonation. The technology has won four patents from the US Patent & Trademark Office.

Bader Al Mansoori, VP - (Govt. & Institutions), added: “Atom will benefit oil and gas majors across the world as well as industrial, commercial and civil users across the fuel storage and transportation value chain.”

Atom can be applied at a readymade product level, such a 20-litre jerrycan to 2,000 litre-skids for dynamic and static storage to massive 60,000-litre containerised fuel units. Sector specialised explosion safety solutions such as fuel tankers for the oil and gas industry, mobile fuellers for the fuel delivery business, marine fuel tanks for the maritime industry and storage tanks for industrial and civil uses are value additions. Further, the Disaster Risk Reduction potential helps to protect lives, prevent business interruption, and mitigate environmental damage and harmful emissions from explosions.

