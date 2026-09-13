ATM 2026 set to drive Gulf tourism recovery after travel disruptions

After the months-long regional conflict, which saw flight disruptions to the region and severely affected the Gulf’s tourism and hospitality sector, the Arabian Travel Market will bring the industry together as it looks to recover and move forward, officials said.

“We want to make sure that as soon as things are back to the normal that we were used to,” Issam Kazim, the CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

“We're ready to pick up in a better stance and, in true Dubai spirit, pick up in a much stronger pace than ever before as well. So again, what better way to start than ATM itself?”

Kazim said Dubai's tourism sector also continues to look at opportunities to encourage visitors to extend their stays, including those who are already transiting through the emirate.

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“Even if someone's transiting through (Dubai), if I can get them to stop over, it's a great approach to have. With that in mind, of course, what's important is that in any circumstance, whether it was a financial crisis or COVID or anything else, Dubai always is looking forward.”

ATM to open its doors on Monday

The international travel and tourism event is set to take place from September 14 to 17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The exhibition will welcome destinations, tourism authorities, airlines, hotels, travel technology companies, tourism suppliers and industry professionals from around the world.

Organizers said that preparations for this year’s edition have been shaped by ongoing engagement with exhibitors, buyers, partners and stakeholders. The event is usually hosted during the April-May period, although this year had to be rescheduled to September due to the regional war.

This year's theme, ‘Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology,’ places a strong emphasis on the connections between tourism and artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and smart mobility.

Travel event amid ongoing instability

Danielle Curtis, Regional Portfolio Director, at RX Global, which is overseeing the travel event, echoed the sentiment of the importance of hosting ATM at such a moment.

“For more than three decades, we've provided a platform where destinations, tourism organisations, airlines, hospitality brands, technology companies, buyers and industry leaders from around the world can meet, do business, exchange ideas and build relationships,” she said.

“This year, that role feels particularly significant. As the global travel community reconnects in Dubai, our focus is on providing the strongest possible platform to reinforce existing relationships, establish new partnerships and restore confidence and create meaningful business opportunities, while also looking ahead to the future of our industry.”

“Recent months have brought uncertainty to the region as those whose lives and livelihoods rely upon tourism,” said Jonathan Heastie, Portfolio Director at RX Global.

“We've seen flexibility, resilience and a remarkable determination to keep moving forward. None of that means overlooking the impact of the past six months, it means acknowledging the impact, responding responsibly, which has certainly happened in this region, and continuing to move forward.”