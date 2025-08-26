Atlys offers UAE travellers a stress-free Schengen visa application experience

For UAE residents, securing a Schengen visa has become synonymous with frustration and uncertainty. From hunting for scarce appointment slots to navigating complex requirements, the process often feels designed to discourage rather than facilitate travel.

Atlys, a visa processing platform, is now addressing these challenges by bringing a streamlined application experience for UAE travellers tackling all challenges from form filling to securing an appointment.

Travel to Europe is surging. In 2024 alone, Schengen visa applications worldwide climbed by 13.6%, reaching more than 11.7 million submissions. For UAE residents, however, the process remains frustrating. Scarce appointments, unclear requirements, and frequent rejections result in significant financial losses, making Schengen visa applications one of the most stressful parts of travel planning.

According to a recent report by European Commission, approximately 23% of Schengen visa applications from the UAE were rejected in 2024, with applicants collectively losing millions in non-refundable fees.

Recognizing these persistent challenges, Atlys has developed a comprehensive solution that transforms the traditional visa application experience into an intuitive, transparent process guided by advanced technology and user-centric design.

Key features

Smarter appointment access: One of the biggest frustrations for UAE residents has been securing an appointment. Slots are often gone within minutes of being released, forcing travellers to spend nights refreshing portals. Atlys solves this by continuously monitoring official embassy and consulate systems for new openings. Applicants can often secure a slot as early as the very next day, without the wasted effort. Importantly, this happens entirely within official embassy and consulate procedures. Atlys simply makes these opportunities visible and accessible.

Application in under 5 minutes: Traditional Schengen applications can take hours of filling and refilling forms. Atlys cuts this down to minutes with autofill, contextual guidance, and error-proofing. Every field is explained, so applicants know exactly what to enter and why.

‘What If’ evaluator: One of the most common reasons for rejection is missing or incomplete documents. Atlys’ ‘What If’ evaluator instantly shows how the absence of a certain document could affect the outcome. For example, if a bank statement is too short, the evaluator highlights the risk and suggests fixes before submission.

Financial proof checker: Financial documents are the backbone of Schengen approvals. Atlys scans uploaded bank statements and highlights potential issues like low balances, unusual transactions, or insufficient history. This tool helps travellers know upfront if their documents are likely to pass.

AI-powered tracking: The stress does not end after submission; many applicants spend weeks refreshing portals to see updates. Atlys eliminates this uncertainty with real-time notifications. Every stage of the process, from submission to decision, is tracked transparently. A 24/7 support channel ensures that travellers never feel left in the dark.

Family and group applications: For UAE families and friend groups traveling together, the Schengen process is especially painful since every person must start from scratch. Atlys allows travellers to create and manage multiple applications in a single flow. All documents are linked, reducing repetitive steps and cutting hours of effort.

With these features, Atlys is addressing not just one pain point but the entire Schengen journey. By reducing errors, cutting waiting times, and removing stress, Atlys is giving UAE residents confidence and control in a process that has historically felt uncontrollable.

“Atlys’ mission has always been to make every step of the visa journey seamless,” said Mohak Nahta, Founder & CEO of Atlys. “For UAE residents, Schengen visas have long been one of the hardest and most frustrating processes to navigate. By combining technology, design, and transparency, we’re making sure travellers spend less time worrying about paperwork and more time planning their trip. This is about more than just visas; it’s about bringing back the joy of travel.”

The timing is crucial. With more UAE residents than ever applying for Schengen visas, and rejection rates staying stubbornly high, the need for clarity and efficiency has never been greater. By solving problems across the entire journey (from document preparation to appointment booking), Atlys is offering UAE travellers peace of mind.