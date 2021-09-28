Aswaaq Retail eyes 100 outlet in 5 years
The retailer currently runs 23 branches in Dubai and plans to open three more outlets in Dubai before the end of 2021
Aswaaq Retail, a major retail chain, said it is embarking on a five-year expansion drive that would increase the number of outlets to 100 stores in the UAE.
Franck Rouquet, CEO of aswaaq Retail, said the five-year expansion would triple the market share of the company. It will be opening new outlets in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Sharjah, Ajman and UAQ.
“The plan is based on a detailed analysis of current positioning and clear identification of key success factors that will move aswaaq from the current level to a more spread level in future while maintaining the best quality and convenience in line with the vision of being “Benchmarked as a World-Class Retailer in the Region,” said Rouquet.
Aswaaq retail is known for its loyalty program “wafa” that offers the customers up to 10 per cent cash back on monthly purchases.
“The customers are attracted to aswaaq supermarket for its convenience and amiable shopping experience.,” said Rouquet.
— issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com
