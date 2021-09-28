Business
Logo
 
HOME > Business

Aswaaq Retail eyes 100 outlet in 5 years

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on September 28, 2021
Aswaaq retail is known for its loyalty program “wafa” that offers the customers up to 10 per cent cash back on monthly purchases. — Supplied photo

The retailer currently runs 23 branches in Dubai and plans to open three more outlets in Dubai before the end of 2021

Aswaaq Retail, a major retail chain, said it is embarking on a five-year expansion drive that would increase the number of outlets to 100 stores in the UAE.

The retailer currently runs 23 branches in Dubai and plans to open three more outlets in Dubai before the end of 2021.

Franck Rouquet, CEO of aswaaq Retail, said the five-year expansion would triple the market share of the company. It will be opening new outlets in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Sharjah, Ajman and UAQ.

“The plan is based on a detailed analysis of current positioning and clear identification of key success factors that will move aswaaq from the current level to a more spread level in future while maintaining the best quality and convenience in line with the vision of being “Benchmarked as a World-Class Retailer in the Region,” said Rouquet.

Aswaaq retail is known for its loyalty program “wafa” that offers the customers up to 10 per cent cash back on monthly purchases.

“The customers are attracted to aswaaq supermarket for its convenience and amiable shopping experience.,” said Rouquet.

— issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210923&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210929609&Ref=AR&profile=1036 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1036,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 