Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED is perfect for on-the-go content creators
As 2021, comes to a close, Asus brought back the VivoBook Pro. The new Vivobook Pro 14X OLED is located between its Zenbook Pro and Vivobook series, to target lifestyle creators, vloggers, and artists who are looking for an all-purpose device that gives good performance with the portability and is excellent on the price.
Design
The new 2021 Vivobook Pro have been updated to have not just amazing hardware internally. It’s also been updated with a better overall thermal design, large battery and a gorgeous OLED display with colours that stand out.
Design wise, it is less minimalistic and traditional than a Zenbook pro, but not as colourful as regular Vivobooks. It uses a new weave-textured coating that helps prevent fingerprints and smudges and feels like very fine sandpaper overall. It’s a metal chassis, sturdy and is designed to look like a laptop that you can take into the workplace.
The panel is a 2.8K OLED with mesmerizing colours: 1 million to 1 contrast ratio and impressive blacks. The display in particular is exactly what makes this stand out among the other 14-inch laptops in its class. The 2.8K Display comes in a 16:10 aspect ratio at 90Hz refresh rate. It’s already Pantone validated and calibrated from the get go with a cinema-grade 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut with 600 nits of peak brightness. So, if you’re someone just getting into photography or video, this display is ideal.
The keyboard has a very distinct design, with some clear colour coding for different groups of keys. It also has a single sign-On (SSO) fingerprint that’s on the power button. The touchpad is very generous in size. Swiping inwards from the top right corner of the touchpad enables our brand new DialPad. Once activated, it has the same UI and functionality as Asus’ Studiobook physical dial. This dial works for most Adobe software perfectly that lessens the tedious clicking and dragging for any content creators.
For the IO ports, on the left side there are two USB ports and the power and battery indicator LEDs. On the right side there is the power jack, another full-size USB port, a full-size HDMI port, a maxed-out type C port and finally, a microSD reader and 3.5mm combo jack. It also has a HD Camera with a privacy cover that’s built in.
Performance
Looking at performance, it can go up to AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Mobile CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU. It also has a 1 TB M.2 SSD, and a 63 Whs battery. Both are a great combination to deal with workloads such as editing, streaming and even running games on medium-high settings.
This can be optimized with the MyAsus app and a new ProArt Creator Dashboard that lets you choose power profiles where you can prioritize either on battery life or getting that maximum performance with an increase in fan speed with 3 fan profiles – Performance, Standard, and Whisper to choose from.
Which brings us to cooling. The Vivobook 14X OLED keeps things fairly cool thanks to the software. It includes a comprehensive set of hardware that works to dissipate heat, as well as exclusive software algorithm to ensure the best performance, even during intensive work. The highly efficient dual-fan cooling system incorporates two heat pipes. The advanced cooling design of the Vivobook 14X OLED ensures that the system stays cool and provides maximum performance, and it delivers.
As far as content creation goes, I ran some tests using Photoshop’s AI filters and it did render fairly quickly.As far as sound goes, the Vivobook Pro’s Harman Kardon sound system is crisp and clear. The battery life for this as a result of the power efficiency of the hardware allows users to get most of their day done with this laptop averaging easily over 10 hours on a light workload mode. Its fast-charging technology also lets you charge a low battery to 60% in just 49 minutes.
Verdict
With the latest powerful AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processor, pro-grade NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, and high-speed DDR4 RAM, the Vivobook Pro boosts performance to a substantial degree. You can create, edit and stream on a laptop powered by the world’s best mobile processor and graphics for creators. These laptops are streamlined with creators in mind.
The Vivobook Pro 14X OLED is an offering that handles day to day intensive tasks and can also do some light gaming but the focus for the pro are obviously content creators on a budget. At AED 5,999, it’s a great deal plus for those constantly on the move making content it helps to save time on heavy workloads so the focus can be on delivering projects without skipping a beat.
For more information please visit : https://bit.ly/3ne5V6