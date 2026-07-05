Aster Quality Care to expand advanced healthcare beyond India’s metros

Aster DM Quality Care Limited has begun operations following the successful completion of the merger between Aster DM Healthcare and Quality Care India Limited (QCIL), bringing together four trusted healthcare brands - Aster DM, CARE Hospitals, Evercare and KIMSHEALTH.

The merger creates a stronger platform helping to expand access to world-class healthcare by bringing specialist expertise, advanced treatment and cutting-edge medical technology closer to patients across India. In the new combined entity Dr. Azad Moopen will continue as Executive Chairman and Varun Khanna will lead the business as Managing Director and Group CEO.

With a strong footprint across South and Central India, Aster Quality Care will have a significant presence in several underpenetrated fast-growing healthcare centres beyond the metros. These centres will play an increasingly important role in the group’s long-term strategy to decentralise affordable and advanced healthcare by expanding specialist services, investing in cutting-edge technologies and strengthening centres of excellence closer to where patients live.

With 39 hospitals across 28 cities and over 10,600 beds, Aster DM Quality Care is uniquely positioned to expand access to specialist care, advanced treatment and cutting-edge medical technology across India’s tier 2 and tier 3 cities including Nagpur, Aurangabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Nagercoil, Kolhapur, Kannur, Kasaragod, and Kottakkal, reducing the need for patients to travel to metropolitan centres for complex healthcare.

The group’s combined bed strength is expected to grow to over 15,000 beds over the coming years, helping expand access to affordable care across the country. With more than 45,000 healthcare professionals, the combined entity brings together one of India’s most extensive clinical ecosystems, enabling greater collaboration among doctors, nurses and caregivers while strengthening access to high-quality care across the network. As the network grows, the platform is expected to create thousands of additional employment opportunities for doctors, nurses, allied healthcare professionals and support staff, further strengthening the healthcare ecosystem in the communities it serves.

Dr Moopen said: “The coming together of Aster and Quality Care as a single enterprise marks a defining milestone in our journey to build one of India’s most trusted and future-ready healthcare institutions. More than the combination of two healthcare networks; it is the convergence of shared values, clinical excellence, deep medical expertise and an unwavering commitment to patient care. Together, we are creating an institution that is stronger, more resilient and better positioned to address the evolving healthcare needs of India.”

Khanna said: “Aster Quality Care brings together highly complementary institutions, strong clinical ecosystems and teams united by a shared ambition to strengthen healthcare delivery in India. At Aster Quality Care patients and their families will be at the centre of every decision, with digitally enabled solutions and a strong bias for high-quality clinical outcomes. Our immediate focus is disciplined and seamless integration with continuity of patient care. We are committed to ensuring that patients, clinicians, employees and partners experience stability and consistency as we bring together systems, capabilities and best practices across the combined network.”

The combined platform is expected to unlock significant synergies across clinical collaboration, technology adoption, procurement, digital health and operational excellence. Doctors across the network will increasingly collaborate through shared protocols, multidisciplinary case discussions and centres of excellence, enabling patients to benefit from a broader pool of expertise while receiving consistent standards of care across the network.