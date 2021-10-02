Aster Pharmacy bags the SKEA Awards for the second time

The Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Awards recognises organisations that have shown clear evidence of growth and continuous improvement over the past performance

Aster Pharmacy, a division of Aster DM Healthcare, has been honored for its outstanding performance in the Health Category at the 19th edition of the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Awards (SKEA) held in Abu Dhabi recently.

Aster Pharmacy won the SKEA award for the second time.

Ms Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director, Aster DM Healthcare, and N S Balasubramanian, chief executive officer, Aster Pharmacy, received the award from Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.

The Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Awards (SKEA), launched in 1999 by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ADCCI) recognises organisations that have shown clear evidence of growth and continuous improvement over the past performance.

While the pandemic made it difficult for a lot of businesses to grow, Aster Pharmacy rose to the occasion and pivoted to provide wellness and medicines at the doorstep of their customers. Aster Pharmacy stood out in its commitment to sustainability and reducing the carbon footprint across all its touchpoints.

“Over the years Aster Pharmacy has emerged as a household name, present in most UAE neighborhoods and constantly evolving and innovating to meet consumer needs. Although the pandemic presented one of the toughest challenges, with its purpose to deliver Good Health and Happiness to one and all, Aster Pharmacy ensured that it maintained seamless operations and introduced innovative solutions to serve all customers,” Alisha Moopen said.

“We are happy to see this emerging and strong transition from ‘sick’care to ‘well’care, we truly believe that building a health coaching relationship as we do with our customers is the future of true ‘health’care. The recognition by Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry with the SKEA Award, reaffirms our commitment to the people of UAE and encourages us to continue excelling in delivery of our promise - We’ll Treat You Well,” she added.

Aster Pharmacy since its inception 20 years ago has been at the forefront of providing health and wellness to all its customers, living by its motto of being a one stop shop for all your health and wellbeing needs. Over 200 pharmacies strong, Aster Pharmacy is one of the largest and most awarded pharmacy chains in the UAE. The brand has grown from strength to strength and has invested in both human and infrastructure growth to provide the best to their customers through quality customer service.

“We have continued to invest our time and resources during the pandemic to ensure all our customers were safe and healthy,” N S Balasubramanian said.

“From providing phone assistance to our customers by our experience pharmacist to expanding our fleet of free home delivery services and our e-commerce platform, we have ensured that there is no stone unturned to support our customers through a mix of digital and physical presence for seamless operations and delivery,” he said.

