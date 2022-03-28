Aster DM Healthcare to invest Rs5b in Tamil Nadu

Samana Waves spans over 155000 sqft is a G+3P+23-storey tower that comprises 213 apartments.
Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in GCC and India, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu, India, to set up healthcare facilities in the state.
Dr Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director, Aster DM Healthcare, signed the MoU during his meeting with M.K Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, in Dubai on Saturday.
The MoU proposed an investment of Rs5 billion in hospitals, pharmacies and laboratories in the state. This will help provide quality healthcare at affordable cost to the people of Tamil Nadu and generate employment for more than 3,500 people.
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has encouraged the initiative and ensured support to the healthcare group.
Currently, Aster has 14 hospitals, nine clinics and 66 labs and patient experience centres in India, with an approximate investment of Rs30 billion. With five hospitals in Kerala including Aster Medcity, the flagship hospital of the group, the investment in Tamil Nadu will further solidify its presence in the South. Apart from Kerala, Aster has healthcare facilities spread across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana.

