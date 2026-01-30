Aster DM Healthcare gets order to convene meetings for approval of merger with Quality Care India

The merger between Aster DM Healthcare Limited, and Quality Care India Ltd, one of the largest merger announcements in the healthcare industry has now received an order from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Hyderabad Bench to convene the shareholders and unsecured trade creditors meeting for approval of the merger. The meeting will be fixed for a date between February 27 and March 13, 2026.

The merger transaction is already in receipt of approvals from Competition Commission of India (CCI) and ‘No Objection’ letters from the Stock Exchanges. The company expects to complete the merger process by Q1 FY27, subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals and completion of other conditions precedents.

The merged entity ‘Aster DM Quality Care’ will be promoted by Aster Promoters and Blackstone and brings together the strengths of two leading healthcare providers with a common vision of expanding access to high-quality medical care across the country.

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder & Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “We are pleased with the significant progress achieved in the merger process and are confident of shareholders/ unsecured creditors approval as well as pursuant to the NCLT order. We remain committed to working toward a speedy completion of the merger and look forward to making it effective by Q1 FY2026-27. Looking ahead, our focus will be on executing a disciplined integration strategy that leverages the complementary networks, clinical expertise, and operational strengths of Aster and Quality Care. The merger provides a strong platform to scale efficiently, enhance clinical excellence, and accelerate innovation, enabling us to build a more resilient and future-ready healthcare organization that delivers improved access and outcomes for patients across the country.”

The merged entity ‘Aster DM Quality Care Limited’ will have a combined portfolio of four leading brands: Aster DM, CARE Hospitals, KIMSHEALTH and Evercare. As of September 30, 2025, the combined bed strength of Aster and QCIL stands over 10,360 beds with bed strength of Aster at 5,195+ beds and QCIL at 5,165+ respectively. Looking ahead, the merged entity aspires to increase bed capacity to around 14,715+ beds over the coming years.