Aster DM Healthcare eyes top-tier status in India with aggressive expansion and strategic merger

Aster DM Healthcare is rapidly scaling its operations in India, positioning itself among the top three hospital chains in the country. With a robust capital expenditure plan and a landmark merger underway, the company is set to redefine its presence in the Indian healthcare landscape.

Currently operating 5,199 beds across India — including 889 in Andhra Pradesh — Aster plans to add 2,632 beds over the next few years, taking its total capacity to over 7,800 beds. This expansion is backed by a Rs26 billion investment, of which Rs4 billion has already been deployed toward infrastructure development and facility upgrades.

Financially, Aster India has demonstrated strong growth momentum, recording a 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenues over the past five years, reaching Rs41.38 billion in FY25. Operating EBITDA has surged even more impressively, growing at a 38% CAGR to Rs8.06 billion in the same period — reflecting operational efficiency and rising patient volumes.

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, and Alisha Moopen, MD & Group CEO – Aster DM Healthcare, met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Dubai recently during his three-day UAE visit. They discussed Aster’s investment plans and potential healthcare opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

Aster’s strategic ambitions are further underscored by its announced merger with Quality Care India Limited (QCIL) in November 2024. The merger, currently pending regulatory approvals, will consolidate Aster’s position as a top-three hospital operator in India by capacity. Post-merger, the combined entity aims to scale up to 14,190+ beds, significantly enhancing its reach across tier-1 and tier-2 cities.

Dr Moopen emphasised the company’s dual focus on infrastructure and innovation. “Our goal is not just to expand but to transform healthcare delivery through technology and strategic partnerships,” he said.

With a clear roadmap for growth, strong financials, and a transformative merger on the horizon, Aster DM Healthcare is poised to become a dominant force in India’s healthcare sector.