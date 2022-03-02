Aster DM Healthcare and Siemens Healthineers to advance healthcare innovation in UAE, GCC

Ole Per Maloy, CEO, Siemens Healthineers, Middle East, Southern & Eastern Africa and Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare. — Supplied photo

The suite of medical technology and services included in the Value Partnership will help ensure continued access to the latest imaging technology and increase service efficiency across multiple sites.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 7:56 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 7:58 PM

Aster DM Healthcare has entered into a 7-year technology and strategic partnership with Siemens Healthineers to foster the advancement of innovative and sustainable healthcare solutions in the UAE and GCC.

The value partnership — to be executed by Eurohealth Systems — would focus on technology upgradation, digital optimisation, training, capacity building and clinical workflow optimisation, all with the purpose of advancing innovation and enhancing the care delivery model for patients of Aster.

Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said: “Technology is changing rapidly. We at Aster want to ensure that we have the most up to date Technology, service levels, and integrated work flows that can help us to enhance patient experience as well as offer the highest standards of quality care. We believe in raising the bar in healthcare, and strong partnerships with key stakeholders is the game changer that we see for the industry overall. We are glad to work with Siemens Healthineers on this long-term partnership to improve delivery of patient care in the region.”

The agreement between both companies centres around a comprehensive value partnership, a long-term performance-oriented relationship which will further enable Aster DM Healthcare to optimise clinical operations and expand their capabilities. The suite of medical technology and services included in the Value Partnership will help ensure continued access to the latest imaging technology and increase service efficiency across multiple sites.

“We are delighted and honoured to enter into this long-term partnership with Aster DM Healthcare, that will optimize workflows, facilitate digital connectivity, and ensure continuous access to the latest imaging technology. This Value Partnership is an excellent example of the innovative power that can be harnessed when like-minded healthcare trailblazers come together to transform care delivery and improve patient experience, which is fully in line with Aster DM Healthcare’s mission of providing quality healthcare at an affordable cost,” said Ole Per Maloy, CEO, Siemens Healthineers, Middle East, Southern & Eastern Africa.

Key areas of the partnership include ongoing supply, maintenance, and life cycle management of medical technology across multiple sites, supported by digital solutions to optimise workflows and to enhance clinical delivery. Additionally, to build up and maintain a required knowledge base across Aster DM Healthcare’s entities, Siemens Healthineers will provide educational services for medical professionals to expand clinical capabilities and further empower the medical teams to offer outstanding patient care.

“A value-partnership like this will prove to be a game-changer in the market which brings in the strengths of a leading healthcare provider and a medical technology expert to build a customised futuristic solution,” said Hanie Abdul Sathar, director at Eurohealth Systems.

Siemens Healthineers has established Value Partnerships with many Healthcare Providers around the world, and presently actively developing Value Partnerships in the Middle East. Other recent examples of these Value Partnerships include Hamilton Health Sciences in Canada, the University of Missouri System in the USA, Dallah Health Company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust in the UK, and the Braunschweig Municipal Hospital in Germany.

Both organisations’ efforts shall provide a significant impact on the local healthcare industry and will support the UAE’s global image as a beacon of healthcare advancement. — business@khaleejtimes.com